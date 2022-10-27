It was crazy, unpredictable, exhausting. It was the longest game between two FCS football teams in NCAA history.
And in the end, it was a Rhode Island win.
URI beat Monmouth 48-46 in seven overtimes on Saturday, a crucial win in their quest for an FCS playoff berth and a victory that will live on in history books and memory banks.
“Before I go anywhere, it was really a wild game,” URI coach Jim Fleming said. “In this game of football, in a competitive conference, you get these knockdown, drag-out games. I was certainly elated and proud of my team for getting the victory.”
Monmouth is new to the Colonial Athletic Association and has found early success. On its home field, it nearly got another big win, but the Rams rallied in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and tied the game on a 73-yard touchdown pass from Kasim Hill to Marques DeShields and a Harrison Leonard extra point.
The game had already been a back and forth affair full of twists and turns, but it was nothing compared with what came next.
The teams matched each other with a touchdown and extra point in the first overtime. URI was stopped on the opening possession of the second overtime, but its defense answered the call as Oneil Robinson intercepted a pass to stop the Hawks.
Before this year, overtime continued with possessions from the 25-yard line for as long as it took for the game to be decided. Starting this season, teams get one play from the 3-yard line beginning with the third overtime.
In the new setup, the Rams and Hawks kept matching each other, scoring in the third overtime and failing to convert in the fourth and fifth. Each team converted in the sixth overtime.
“We talked about it three or four weeks ago,” Fleming said. “We practice two-point plays on Mondays and Thursdays. We only practiced two of them, and I said to [offensive coordinator Patrick Murphy], ‘You sure we have enough? You get into one of these overtime games, you might need six or seven.’”
In the seventh, URI got a defensive stop. Gabe Salomons put pressure on the quarterback and Jordan Jones broke up a pass in the end zone.
On the next play, Hill found Ed Lee in the end zone to give the Rams the win.
“At the end of the day, we’ve talked since day one of training camp about John Wooden’s pyramid of success,” Fleming said. “At the very top is competitive greatness – being at your best when your best is needed. When you look at the last overtime, defensively, Gabe Salomons pressures the quarterback, picking up a tough pick-up in coverage and watching Jordan Jones put the ball away. Seeing Kasim put the ball right on Ed Lee’s chest with a well-designed play is what it all comes down to.”
It was another example of URI’s will to win, a defining characteristic in the program’s resurgence over the last few seasons.
“It’s a group that set their sights a long time ago in terms of where they wanted to go with this season,” Fleming said. “It’s one that continues to grow each and every week in terms of understanding the fine line between winning and losing. I think that they’ve continued to mature as a team where they are truly focused on what play at a time. When you’re in a game like that, it truly exemplifies that. It’s a very strong-willed group that is willing to go the distance.”
DeShields was the star of stars for the Rams, racking up 165 yards rushing, 85 yards receiving and four total touchdowns on his way to CAA Offensive Player of the Week honors. It was the best game yet for the grad transfer from St. Francis, who has been an enormous addition for the Rams.
“His production has been off the charts,” Fleming said. “He had a little chip on his shoulder. I guess way back when, there was a scholarship he had to Monmouth that didn’t come to fruition for whatever reason. He used that as personal motivation. He ran the ball like a dude. I’m really pleased with what he provides for our team.”
Hill completed 14 of 24 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns. Lee had four catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. Evan Stewart led the defense with 14 tackles and a sack.
The victory has the Rams at 5-2 heading into their final four games of the season. They’ll visit No. 10 William & Mary – currently the highest-ranked team in the CAA – on Saturday.
