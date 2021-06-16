It was only a matter of time before the North Kingstown baseball team reasserted itself in Division I.
Doing their part in a wild day of baseball playoff action represented a big step in that direction.
The Skippers went on the road for a preliminary-round game on Tuesday and beat La Salle 8-2 to advance to the second round. They were set to face Cranston West in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time. The Falcons scored the other big upset of the day, toppling Bishop Hendricken.
There were some ups and downs for the young Skippers in the regular season but they ended that ride with two straight quality wins over Lincoln, a sign of things to come.
“We had a really difficult schedule this year and it’s benefiting us now,” head coach Kevin Gormley said. “We’re not phased by a lot of stuff. We had some tough games early, lost a lot of one-run games. I think it’s made us tougher.”
Some tough breaks in other games down the stretch sent them into a difficult bracket pod, matched as the No. 3 seed from Division I-A with La Salle, the No. 2 seed from Division I-D. The other preliminary-round game in the pod put Cranston West with Hendricken. Those four teams have all played in state championship series in the last 10 years.
“We knew going into the Lincoln series that we had to sweep them to have a shot at the two seed,” Gormley said. “We did but then they lost to Pilgrim so we ended up with the three. We kind of got the group of death with Hendricken, Cranston West, La Salle and us, which was fine. We’ve played those teams before. If you look at those four teams, we’ve all been there.”
The group featured some surprises. In addition to North’s win over La Salle, Cranston West turned heads around the state with its win over Hendricken.
“As much as we didn’t want to see the two Catholic schools, I’m sure they didn’t want to see us either,” Gormley said. “We’ve beaten them before. We’re not going to be intimidated. Lo and behold, the three and four advance. That’s what happens with the group of death.”
Junior Evan Maloney had one of his best starts of the season to get the Skippers on track in Tuesday’s game. He pitched six innings and allowed two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts. Noah Quarella closed it out in the seventh and by then, the Skippers had taken a comfortable lead.
After La Salle scored first, the Skippers quickly tied the game in the third inning, took the lead in the fourth, then broke it open with a five-run fifth inning. They added insurance in the seventh inning. Andrew Ciarniello went 4-for-4 with an RBI, Robbie Lamond had a triple and scored in the big fifth inning and Justin McCarthy had two hits. Up and down the lineup, the Skippers delivered tough at-bats and consistently put the ball in play.
“We had some big two-strike at-bats, just putting the ball in play,” Gormley said. “We’ve definitely cut down on our strikeouts, which is kind of what we preach. We want to put the ball in play, make them make plays.”
And it’s working. With only a handful of seniors, Tuesday’s win is a significant win in the program’s building efforts. But as much as the Skippers feel excitement for the future, there’s no time like the present for them to make a run.
“Sometimes with younger guys, it takes some time for them to believe in themselves,” Gormley said. “They’re starting to do that right now.”
