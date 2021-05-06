When the season began, the South Kingstown volleyball team was sidelined, out of action due to COVID-19. Two weeks into the season, the Rebels were on the court, but scuffling in an 0-5 start. On Saturday, the final day of the season, the Rebels were one of the last two teams standing in Division I, playing North Kingstown in the championship match.
While they settled for a runner-up finish, the unlikely ride was special.
“Just the way that my team fought,” senior Chloe Greene said when asked what she’ll remember. “Honestly, it has been such an honor to be a part of this team. We’ve all just come together as friends and teammates. We really just fought so hard for this.”
Lack of practice time hurt the Rebels early in the season. Even as they got into a rhythm, they were playing catch-up. They finally got into the win column against Cumberland, then did enough to make the playoffs. Underseeded compared to their talent, the Rebels were a nightmare for higher seeds, beating No. 2 Cranston East in the quarterfinals and No. 3 La Salle in the semis.
“It was just a mindset thing,” Greene said. “Our first game, we had just been out of quarantine. We were intimidated. Once we got some practices and some games in, we were OK, and then we really came together on senior night. We figured ourselves out. We were just like, we need to get out of our own heads, get to the next play and go for everything.”
Momentum finally faded on Saturday as the Rebels struggled in the opening set against reigning champion North Kingstown, committing a whopping 15 errors. They battled throughout the next two sets but couldn’t keep up wih the Skippers, who swept to the title.
“I think we were just trying a little too hard to get things done,” Greene said. “We were trying to hit the ball really hard and we were making a lot of errors, a lot of mistakes. And then just thinking too much about what we were doing rather than just going out and playing our game.”
Upsetting the Skippers – who have a four-year unbeaten streak – would have taken the magical ride to a new level, but it wasn’t in the cards. South Kingstown was seeking its first ever girls volleyball title.
The Rebels will say goodbye to a good senior class that includes Greene, middle blocker Courtney Essex and setter Ellie Little. Junior standouts Natalia Maccarone, Carly Tomlinson and Ava Wentworth will lead the returning group in the fall.
