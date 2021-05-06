New York City school officials announced this week that, for at least the upcoming academic year, schools would no longer cancel classes in case of severe winter weather, opting instead to teach virtually in lieu of traditional snow days. The move comes as school districts around the country have implemented remote learning for much of the coronavirus pandemic and could provide more stability in academic planning each year. Critics, however, say snow days are a traditional part of the student experience and rare enough that they rarely disrupt a school system's ability to reach its mandatory target of 180 school days per academic year. Do you believe schools should switch from snow days to remote learning days? Let us know in this week's poll.

