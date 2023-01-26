Just like last year, it appears the South Kingstown High School girls basketball team will be one nobody wants to match up against in the playoffs.
After a rough patch with injuries and illness led to four losses in five games, the Rebels scored a signature win last Wednesday over La Salle. They prevailed 56-41, putting the state at notice that they will be a tough out when they’re at their best.
It was just the second loss of the season for La Salle, which looks like one of the top contenders in Division I. The Rams beat South Kingstown in the league opener back in December.
The Rebels also beat Classical before topping the Rams, but the win streak came to an end on Tuesday with a loss to Westerly.
South is 6-6 in league play with six games remaining. They’ll host Scituate tonight.
Mariners climbing the ranks
This time last week, the Narragansett girls basketball team was stewing over a blown lead in a loss to Middletown, but the Mariners didn’t let the bad feelings linger for long.
Narragansett has won three straight games since the loss, including a victory over a Toll Gate team that has been leading the division all season.
The Mariners beat North Smithfield on Tuesday and are now 8-4 in league play, good for a second-place tie.
Thursday offers a chance to make the streak even more emphatic as the Mariners visit first-place Pilgrim.
NK wrestling gets big win
The North Kingstown wrestling team notched one of its best dual-meet wins in recent memory last week when it toppled defending state champion Coventry 40-36.
Caden Hughes, Mason D’Arezzo, Tyler Schartner, Damien Young, Joseph Patnaud and Kaz Morosetti were victorious for the Skippers.
The match was part of a tri-meet at Hope High School, and the Skippers narrowly lost to the host Blue Wave by two points.
North hosts Mt. Hope on Thursday night.
