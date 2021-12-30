NORTH KINGSTOWN — A non-league game with Pilgrim last Thursday shaped up as a good opportunity for the North Kingstown High School boys basketball team to stop a two-game skid.
It certainly wasn’t easy, but the Skippers ultimately did that.
After trailing by as many as 10 points in the first half, North turned up its defense and rallied for a 66-51 victory to head into Christmas break on a high note.
“They finally figured out that it had to start at the defensive end,” head coach Kyle Bodington said. “They played hard and they started doing things the right way. They really trusted the process, especially at the offensive end, moving the ball and taking better shots. But it all started at the defensive end. We locked down, we switched real well. I was proud of the kids for that.”
The Skippers had won their season opener over Cumberland before dropping two in a row to Barrington and Westerly. Lessons are still being learned and combinations are still being sorted out for a young squad. It may never be a smooth ride given the inexperience and the challenging Division I landscape, but a performance like the Skippers delivered in Thursday’s comeback would provide a strong baseline.
“We’re inexperienced. We’ll go up and down at certain times,” Bodington said. “But as long as we get better, that’s the biggest thing.”
A potential contender in Division II, Pilgrim raced out of the gates against the Skippers, scoring the first seven points of the game en route to an 11-2 advantage. North Kingstown didn’t make a field goal until Jacob Cox drilled a 3-pointer with 3:27 remaining in the first quarter, more than four minutes into the game. Cox added another 3-pointer late in the quarter, but Pilgrim still took a 16-10 lead into halftime. Four straight points to start the second quarter bumped the lead up to 10.
At one point, Bodington switched out his whole lineup in an effort to provide a wake-up call.
“I had to send a message to the whole five, to let them know if they’re going to come out and play like that, they won’t be playing,” Bodington said. “They responded. When you do that to teams, sometimes it backfires. But they came out and responded. They took care of one another and played well.”
The Skippers began to make their move late in the first half. Down eight, they ended the half on a 7-0 run powered by a Cole Goulet layup, a Cox 3-pointer and two free throws by Brayden Rogers, which made it a one-point game at the break.
A 3-pointer by Cam Alexander and a putback by Braden Brochu gave the Skippers the lead in the third quarter. Pilgrim made one last stand, going up by a point early in the fourth, before the Skippers surged to the finish line. A 3-pointer by Landon Jordan-Bodington sparked a 9-0 run that put North Kingstown in control. Later, Cox hit a 3-pointer and made six consecutive free throws while Goulet scored twice inside in a 13-0 run that put the finishing touches on the win.
Cox, the sophomore point guard, led the Skippers with 23 points, including a perfect showing at the free throw line. Goulet and Will Masse were also in double figures. The Skippers made 21 of 23 free throws after struggling at the line in their losing skid.
“We shot 21 of 23 from the line,” Bodington said. “If we shot like that in the games we lost, we’re undefeated right now. Those games, we were under 50 percent from the free throw line. That was a major improvement. We worked on it a lot in practice. That was good to see.”
North’s games in the Barrington Boosters Holiday Tournament and the East Bay Holiday Tournament were canceled. League play is slated to resume Jan. 4 with a trip to Mt. Pleasant.
