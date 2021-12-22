Longtime Davisville Middle School basketball coach Dennis Brown will be honored at Thursday’s boys basketball game between North Kingstown and Pilgrim.
Brown coached at Davisville and in the North Kingstown Recreation Department for 41 years.
New North Kingstown coach Kyle Bodington played for him, as did Pilgrim head coach Sean Henseler. The two decided to get a ceremony together to honor their former coach.
The festivities are slated to begin at 6:30 p.m., prior to a 7 p.m. tipoff for the Skippers and Patriots at North Kingstown High School.
NK boys lead locals at RITCA Invitational
The North Kingstown boys had the best showing among area indoor track teams at the RITCA Invitational on Saturday at the Providence Career and Technical Academy.
The Skippers captured seven medals in the statewide competition. Andrew Harmon led the charge by winning the shot put and taking third in the weight throw. Jake Sullivan added a second place in the 600, Jackson Borge placed fourth in the 3,000, Ethan Wordell was fifth in the shot put, Shamus Culhane placed fifth in the weight throw and Cameron Ferrell took sixth in the 600.
The South Kingstown girls took home three medals, led by Isabelle McDonald’s first-place finish in the 600 meters. Arsenia Brown added a third place in the 55-meter hurdles and the 4x800 relay team placed second.
Narragansett won two medals. Sarah Tetreault placed fifth in the 55-meter dash and Emma Landy took sixth in the 55-meter hurdles.
Skippers get first win
The first weekend of the season was a modest success for the North Kingstown hockey team, with the Skippers notching two points thanks to a pair of ties.
Week two yielded the first victory as the Skippers beat Lincoln 3-2 on Sunday.
Marcus Macchioni, Tom Paolo and Conall Gately tallied the goals for the Rebels, while Braeden Perry logged 26 saves.
Prout hockey tournament moves to West Warwick
The Crusader Christmas Classic is back after a year off and will be held at the Benny Magieria Ice Rink in West Warwick due to scheduling conflicts with Boss Arena.
The tournament will feature four in-state teams and four out-of-state teams, with three days of games.
Prout will be joined by Portsmouth, Rogers/Middletown/Rocky Hill and Cranston/Scituate.
The out-of-state visitors are Calvert Hall of Maryland, St. Anthony of Long Island, St. Rita of Chicago and Dighton-Rehoboth of Massachusetts.
“We actually had more teams interested than we could take,” head coach John Gaffney said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. Good hockey.”
Games are set for Dec. 27, 28 and 29, beginning at 8 a.m. the first two days and 7 a.m. on the final day of the tournament.
Prout’s first game in the tourney will be Dec. 27 at 9:40 a.m., against St. Rita.
Rebels back in Westerly tournament
One of the longest running holiday basketball tournaments in the state will again feature South Kingstown.
The Rebel boys and girls teams will both play in the Westerly Community Credit Union Holiday Tournament.
The boys will tip off Dec. 27 against Chariho at Westerly High School. The girls begin play the next day, also against Chariho.
Consolation and championship games will be played Dec. 29 and 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.