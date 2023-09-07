KINGSTON, R.I. — Last Thursday’s season opener did nothing to dampen expectations for the University of Rhode Island football team, though the Rams didn’t get the marquee win they were hoping for.
Georgia State, an FBS program, held off a strong challenge from the Rams for a 42-35 victory in Atlanta.
“With what we tried to go out and accomplish today, I think we know what we’ve got — we’ve got a very, very good football team,” head coach Jim Fleming said.
URI went step-for-step with the Panthers in a game that turned into a shootout. Flashing some highlight-reel talent at the skill positions, the Rams piled up 520 yards of total offense, out-gaining the Panthers. Two costly interceptions and defensive struggles against Georgia State’s ground game made the difference as the Panthers rushed for 231 yards.
The Panthers put the Rams into a 14-0 hole in the opening quarter but didn’t bury them. URI responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive, as the back-and-forth began. It was a 21-14 lead for Georgia State at halftime. The Rams delivered a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to take their first lead of the night at 28-21.
The Panthers tied the game soon after, then regained the lead on an interception return for a touchdown. Midway through the fourth quarter, a long run by Georgia State standout Marcus Carroll set up another score, which made it 42-28.
Kasim Hill and Marquis Buchanan connected on a 73-yard touchdown that made it a one-score game again, but that was as close as URI would get. After a defensive stop, the Rams punted. Georgia State was able to run out the clock from there, with a disputed first-down measurement effectively ending the game. The ball looked like it might be short of the first down. Officials brought the chains out to measure twice and signaled first down. It was confirmed in a replay review.
While the ending left a sour taste for the Rams, the performance gives them much to build on. Hill completed 24-of-40 passes for 408 yards and four touchdowns. Buchanan, the former Classical High School star, was a revelation in his collegiate debut, with the long touchdown as part of a night when he went over 100 yards receiving.
“It’s what you expect,” Fleming said. “When people’s opportunities come, you don’t know when it’s going to be. I think Darius [Savedge] had to get an IV. The kid popped in there and came up with two really spectacular plays.”
Kahtero Summers had seven catches for 99 yards. Iowa State transfer Deon Silas rushed 10 times for 51 yards. Former North Kingstown High School standout Gabe Sloat caught a touchdown pass.
The defense has some work to do. Carroll rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers. That may be one of the best rushing attacks the Rams see all season, though; last year, Georgia State ranked 12th in the nation in rushing yards per game.
“I don’t care if it’s FBS, we had a chance to win this game and we did not, so it hurts,” Fleming said. “I feel for the kids in there. But that’s resilient group. They’ve been through the wars together. That’s a tough loss. They’ll put it behind them and get ready for Stony Brook.”
URI will jump into CAA play this week, with a Friday night home game at Meade Stadium against Stony Brook. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“We’ve got a group that has a tremendous amount of heart and will,” Fleming said. “Our ability to jump back off of this and jump into preparation for conference play is what’s going to be critical.”
