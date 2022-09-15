SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Prout boys soccer team celebrated the first game on its new home field last week.
Next on the to-do list is a celebration for a victory.
The Crusaders are 0-2-1 on the season. They dropped their season opener before tying North Providence in their first action on the new field. Home again on Monday, Prout fell 4-1 to Mount St. Charles as its inexperienced squad looks to get on the right track.
“It was lack of preparation,” head coach Byron Lind said after Monday’s loss. “We have some maturing to do. Hopefully, the captains can help the team make some changes, because actually, I thought we played pretty well. But our mistakes killed us.”
Prout is coming off a semifinal run last fall that was powered by a huge senior class. But even that group had some growing pains early in the season, so it’s no surprise that a younger squad is experiencing some of the same bumps.
“The same thing happened to us last year,” Lind said. “As the season goes on, I think we’ll grow and be more fun to watch.”
An early deficit proved costly in the matchup with Mount St. Charles. In the game’s first 20 minutes, the Mounties jumped ahead 3-0. From there, the play was more even, and the Crusaders got on the board with a goal by Matt Chofay, but came no closer. The Mounties added a fourth goal on a penalty kick to ice the victory.
“When we scored our goal and made it 3-1, I thought we were out-playing them. We couldn’t capitalize then. We had a whole second half to do it, but we couldn’t quite get it,” Lind said. “As the year goes on, if we make the changes we need to make, we’ll be a much stronger team.”
As for the field, it’s a nice change. Prout soccer previously played on the school’s back field, a smaller surface that had a fair amount of uneven ground.
“We love having this field. It’s a beautiful setting,” Lind said. “I think the only thing right now is that some of our opponents are more used to playing on turf than we are, but we’ll get there.”
Next for the Crusaders is a trip to Johnston on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.