NORTH KINGSTOWN — The seniors honored before Saturday night’s game delivered the kind of performance that’s helping the North Kingstown High School boys basketball team keep the bar high this season.
The Skippers built a 20-point lead in the second quarter against rival South Kingstown and held on through a Rebel comeback in the fourth quarter for a 70-66 win. Senior Owen Moynihan scored 33 points to lead a group that has quickly embraced its role despite varying levels of experience.
“They’ve done a nice job keeping things going,” head coach Aaron Thomas said. “We’ve got to keep working, but they’re a great bunch of kids, great character kids. Whatever we ask them to do, they do.”
The win put the Skippers at 3-2 in Division I play. The losses were both close ones to fellow contenders, with the latest a 47-46 defeat against unbeaten Classical last week.
“We know we can play with the best teams in the state,” Moynihan said. “We’ve just got to finish games. Even here, it ended up as a close game.”
South Kingstown was happier about that. A difficult week that also included a loss to Hendricken ended on a better note as a 10-0 run made things interesting in the final minutes. Shane Jedson scored 25 in the loss. The Rebels dropped to 0-4 as they try to establish things under new head coach Henry Herbermann.
“It hasn’t been easy but we’re not complaining,” Herbermann said. “We’re just working hard to try to get better every day. The past few games, I felt like we learned some good lessons and we were in each game. That doesn’t always happen. Hopefully, that will start to show.”
North Kingstown’s senior parents were permitted to attend the pregame ceremony and the game, providing a little extra juice for the Skippers. Moynihan, Ethan Smith, Shawn Murphy, Liam Ennis, Owen Goba, Nick Neville, Zack Koehr and Jaidan Blanchette were honored. Moynihan, Smith and Murphy then teamed up to start the game on a 10-2 run.
“It was great to be able to have them in the stands,” Moynihan said. “It was good motivation. We came out playing really well.”
Moynihan was hot from the start, scoring 15 first-quarter points. The Skippers were up 26-15 after eight minutes. An 8-0 run keyed by juniors Will Masse and Cameron Alexander bumped the lead to 20 in the second quarter. The Skippers led by 17 at halftime and had it on cruise control in the second half.
Smith finished with 10 points, Murphy had nine and Liam Ennis scored six. Seniors Goba, Koehr and Neville came off the bench for buckets.
South Kingstown had already outscored North Kingstown in the second half when it made a last-ditch comeback attempt. Jedson converted a three-point play with 47 seconds remaining. A turnover led to a layup by Jaden Esposito. Two free throws by Jedson made it a seven-point game with 16 seconds left. Another steal and a 3-pointer by Lavell Shepard cut the lead to four, but the Rebels ran out of time at that point.
“Our intensity got better,” Herbermann said. “I thought we shared the ball a lot better in the second half. We played with a little more confidence. And we’ve just got to build on that.”
Shepard scored 20 to go with Jedson’s big night. Esposito and Cam Holland were also in double figures with 10 points.
The Rebels have been without three players due to COVID-19 quarantine, but they are expected back this week.
“We’re getting three seniors coming back and I know they’re raring to go,” Herbermann said. “We’ve got five more games. It’s going to be five games in about 12 days. It’s going to be fun.”
North Kingstown is looking forward as well, with its seniors leading the way. It was a group that watched from the sidelines or the stands when the 2019 team won the state championship. Last year, only Moynihan saw significant playoff minutes, while Murphy and Smith chipped in. But together, the group has embraced their chance.
“I didn’t play much last year but it’s been a good experience to come in and take a leadership role. It’s been fun,” Smith said. “We’ve had some great teams. I hope we can at least play up to our potential, even if that may not be as high as the other guys in past years. We’re playing our hearts out and I think that’s all we can do.”
North Kingstown was set for another test Wednesday against East Providence.
“We know we can play with Hendricken. We know we can play Classical,” Thomas said. “It’s tough because it’s such a short season, but we just talk about, ‘Next step, what are we going to do to get better?’”
