The 2023 Division I baseball season is now in the books for a trio of former South Kingstown players, with Zac Zyons, Blaine Lidsky and Jack Wentworth each taking to the diamond this spring for their respective schools.
Zyons had the most successful campaign among the ex-Rebel contingent, hitting at a .293 clip for Bryant, who were bounced from the America East tournament last Wednesday courtesy of a 6-0 shutout at the hands of UMass-Lowell.
After a slow start to his first spring at the collegiate level, the freshman infielder stepped up his offensive performance in recent weeks, picking up a hit in 16 of the Bulldogs’ final 19 contests, including a pair of three-hit days against Central Connecticut and Stonehill.
In Bryant’s May 5 meeting with the former, Zyons lit the fuse on a 9-5 victory over the Blue Devils by drilling a base hit down the right field line in the Bulldog half of the third to plate a pair of runs before crossing home himself later in the frame.
Over the course of the season, he also had ample opportunity to show off his wheels, leading the Bryant nine with seven stolen bases while also finishing one off the team lead in triples with three.
Thanks in part to his upturn in form down the stretch, the America East Conference selected Zyons to its all-rookie team, as he additionally managed to place inside the Bulldog top five in on-base percentage (.438) and runs scored (35).
Heading over the border to Massachusetts, Lidsky was part of a history-making squad at Stonehill, who concluded their inaugural campaign at the Division I level on May 19 by splitting a doubleheader versus Central Connecticut.
The Skyhawks had their share of struggles by were able to end their slate on a high, doubling up the eventual Northeast Conference champions 8-4 with Lidsky going 3-for-5 while also driving home three runs.
All three of those runs stepped on home plate with one swing of the bat, as the senior connected on a Randy Reyes offering in the Stonehill half of the first and gave the ball a one-way ticket over the left field fence.
Lidsky overcame an early-season slump at the dish to finish his season with a .265 batting average, eight doubles and 31 runs batted in, also earning conference-wide recognition for his play during a series versus Maryland-Eastern Shore.
He was named the NEC’s co-player of the week after pacing the Skyhawks to their first three-game sweep at the Division I level, racking up eight hits and just as many RBI’s as Stonehill outscored the visiting Hawks by a combined margin of 34-10.
Last but not least, Wentworth once again suited up for Seton Hall, playing in nine games for a Pirate team that accrued an overall mark of 31-24, finishing above .500 for the first time since the 2018 season.
Despite seeing limited action, the sophomore was able to get his ball on the bat with some regularity, rapping out three hits in nine at-bats while driving home SHU’s lone run as they were on the short end of a 2-1 score in their March 15 meeting with Monmouth.
The Pirates received the third seed in the Big East tournament by virtue of their 13-8 record in conference play, but their season came to a halt last Thursday as Georgetown dealt a 6-3 defeat, a day after Xavier claimed a 6-5 triumph to open the tournament.
