PROVIDENCE — A big finish made up for some missed opportunities early in the day as the South Kingstown boys topped area teams at the indoor track state meet on Saturday with a sixth-place finish.
Ryan Hazard shook off a disappointing showing in the weight throw to finish as the runner-up in the shot put, and the 4x400 relay team concluded the day with a surge up to second place. Those silver medals helped the Rebels edge Barrington for sixth place, one spot lower than last year’s fifth-place finish, which was the program’s best since 2012.
North Kingstown won the 4x800 relay on its way to ninth place. Narragansett finished 19th.
Silver medals highlight SK’s day
Two Rebels who were defending titles from last year didn’t have quite as much success, but still medaled. And they dug deep later in the meet for the team’s highlight of the day.
Antonio Capalbo was the 2021 champion in the 1,500. This time he finished fourth, about two seconds off the pace of champ Devan Kipyego of St. Raphael. Capalbo also finished 10th in the 600.
It was a similar story for Amani Rojee, who won the 300 last year and finished fifth this time.
The two seniors got another chance at hardware in the 4x400 and didn’t waste it. Capalbo, Rojee, Jacob Mathews and Brody Shiels raced to second place behind Classical in 3:35.84. Capalbo’s anchor leg helped the Rebels make up a good bit of ground. The time was a two-second PR for the group.
“Amani had a pretty good leg, and then it was just go,” Capalbo said. “I wanted to go hard and see what happened. If I passed some guys, great.”
“It was a pretty intense race,” Mathews said. “Glad we came back and got second. Outdoor season we’re going for the gold.”
Hazard was also looking for a little redemption after struggling in the weight throw, where he finished 11th. Back in the circle for the shot put, he grabbed a silver medal for the second straight year, finishing second only to Woonsocket star Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, one of the nation’s top throwers. Hazard’s best of 55-11.75 was about six feet better than the third-place finisher.
“I felt pretty good,” Hazard said. “Obviously, Tarik is the best thrower in the country. I’m glad with what I threw today. I was a little bummed because I didn’t do very well in the weight throw. But shot put is my strongest event. I did my first warm-up throw and felt amazing, so I felt like I set the tone pretty early.”
Hazard will head to New Englands, then New Balance Nationals next.
Also for the Rebels, Will Ballard just missed a medal in the 1,000, finishing seventh.
Relay squad leads Skippers
North Kingstown’s 4x800 relay squad didn’t necessarily expect to defend their title. Two members of the group that won the state title in 2021 were surrounded by a new cast, and the year wasn’t what they hoped. They came into the state meet seeded fifth.
But they saved their best for last and ended up in the top spot on the podium.
“There weren’t many expectations,” Jake Sullivan said. “Everyone kind of struggled with our own individual things this season. We didn’t have a ton of expectations because our last few races haven’t been the best. Today was just about going out there and doing what we could do, and we got a big PR.”
Sullivan, Cameron Ferrell, Jack Toolin and John Schultz – all seniors – did the honors, finishing in 8:13:13, a whopping 25 seconds better than their seeding time and 15 seconds faster than last year’s winning time.
“We knew this year we wouldn’t be able to get away with a win easily,” Ferrell said. “We knew we were going to have to go out and compete really hard. From the last time we ran, we dropped a lot of time. We definitely competed today.”
The win was about delivering on potential – and doing it together.
“We were trying to do right by each other as a team,” Toolin said.
“With the four guys we have, we have a lot of talent,” Schultz said. “It was just a matter of executing.”
The Skippers also took a medal in the 4x200 relay, with James Borkman, Jackson Webber, Mason Taylor and Brendan Pratt teaming up for sixth place.
Throwing events – a strength for the Skippers all year – yielded the other hardware. Ethan Wordell grabbed third in the weight throw and also finished just off the podium in seventh in the shot put.
“I think it was a really good day,” Wordell said. “I had a six-foot PR. It was really good to come out and show up for the big day. There was definitely some luck, too. A lot of good competitors got DQ’ed.”
Andrew Harmon, Shamus Culhane and Liam McGovern were also state meet qualifiers. Led by throws coach Brandon Amo, a former URI competitor, the group scored a lot of points throughout the season.
“It’s been really supportive and we have a great coach,” Wordell said. “We’ve just been grinding every day and working hard.”
Melnick medals for Mariners
Narragansett was led by senior Adam Melnick, who was seeded seventh but finished fourth in the 1,000. He cut six seconds off his seeding time to finish in 2:42.12.
Cole Francis and Killian Oberheu were the other qualifiers for the Mariners.
Prout had one runner in the field. Steven Quinn took seventh in the 300.
