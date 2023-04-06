Prout has a new field and the makings of a good girls lacrosse squad to play on it. With solid returners and some young talent, the Crusaders are looking to christen the turf with plenty of victories this spring.
“I think we should be in the top five,” head coach Sue Burnett said. “That’s what I’m picturing for us this year. It’s definitely a small team but we have some strong players.”
The Crusaders have been a contender in Division I the last two seasons after a run of success in D-II. They went 8-3 in 2021 and 7-4 last season, making the playoffs in both campaigns.
Graduation cost Prout some standouts from last year’s team, including all-stater Ellie Edwards, but the returning core looks capable of picking up the slack.
“We have eight or nine girls who play club lacrosse, so they have the knowledge and the IQ,” Burnett said.
They also have a place to really call home. Prout’s boys and girls teams have always played off campus, mostly at Ninigret Park and, more recently, Christofaro Park. Practices were also off site.
Construction on the turf field was completed last summer, in time for the school’s soccer teams to play on it in the fall season. Monday’s game for the girls team was the first lacrosse matchup on the new turf.
“It’s so awesome,” Burnett said. “Instead of Christofaro and practicing down at Brousseau, this is great. I think everyone is really excited for it.”
Seniors Sarah Mayo and Ella Neidelman and junior Sylvia Mayo are serving as captains. All have been major contributors for several years. Sylvia Mayo has been one of the top scoring threats in the division since her freshman season.
Junior Kennedy George is playing goalie. The defense is a bit inexperienced, and the attack has some strong newcomers stepping in.
“I started three freshmen today so we have some good young players,” Burnett said after the season opener.
Prout lost 15-6 to Lincoln School in its first game of the season but is confident that better days are ahead.
“Not the outcome we wanted today,” Burnett said. “This was our first time playing together so I think some of the girls were a little nervous. We’ll get better from here.”
Rebels looking for next step
The state’s top division is no longer a new scene for South Kingstown. The Rebels were a D-II powerhouse for many years, but the current seniors have only ever played in D-I. Their expectation is to be competitive against the state’s best.
“It’s been a while now,” head coach Kristin Castner said. “That’s something we talked about in the preseason – how we sit in D-I and in the state. We’re a program that is worthy of being in Division I. We have to get our heads set on that, too.”
The Rebels have gone 5-6 in each of the past two seasons, making the playoffs in both years. They look capable of being in the mix again, with a good group of returning players and some quickly-developing depth.
“We’re coming in with a talented group,” Castner said. “There’s definitely some drive this year. You can see the difference. They’re wanting to push harder. They want to make a new name for ourselves in D-I this year.”
Seniors Zoe Lockwood, Page Hedde, Kaylin Marcotte and Payton Driscoll are working as captains. Lockwood earned all-state honors last season and is committed to join the new women’s lacrosse program at URI. Hedde anchors the defense for the Rebels, while Marcotte and Driscoll will be big contributors.
Sophomore Grace Riley is back for her second year as the starting goalie. A number of juniors and sophomores have seen varsity action, and some freshmen are in the mix. Throughout the roster, there’s more lacrosse experience than what the Rebels used to have.
“It’s a lot of people who have played a lot of lacrosse,” Castner said. “We’ve kind of progressed into that with the program, going from a few players to a lot of players with experience.”
The Rebels will see where that takes them. They dropped their season opener to East Greenwich but hopes remain high.
“The biggest expectation is giving our strongest effort in every single game,” Castner said.
Skippers back to D-II
North Kingstown has been on a realignment rollercoaster the past few years, and the ride isn’t over yet.
The Skippers are heading back to Division II, where they won the 2021 championship with an undefeated season. Before that, they had been a longtime D-I program but had hit some rough years. After the title in 2021, they returned to D-I last season, but are on the move again this spring. Realignments typically happen every two years, but the pandemic led to an extra round of it; teams occasionally move outside of the normal window, as well.
A team swinging back and forth in three consecutive years is not the ideal, but the Skippers are rolling with it.
“I think coming from being the best to ending the season with four wins last year was a struggle for them,” new head coach Katie Daley said. “I think, moving back down to D-II, they’re using it as a motivator to prove themselves. They’re not really looking at it as taking a step down.”
Daley is taking over as head coach for Keith Higgins, who coached for several years early in the program’s history and returned for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. A native of Plymouth, Massachusetts, Daley played collegiately at St. Michael’s. She worked alongside Higgins as an assistant coach last year.
“I was lucky last year to be a volunteer assistant, so I got to work under coach Higgins and get to know the program that way before jumping in,” Daley said. “It’s nice because I also know most of the players already.”
A good group of players is back, led by captains Jade Shabo, Clara Drinkwater and Emily Kallman. Shabo and Drinkwater both won a championship with the Skipper field hockey team in the fall.
“We have three really strong captains,” Daley said. “They’re very strong leaders and the energy at practice and an on the field is very positive, which is what you want from a team. They’re really willing to work together and they have the same goal in mind – they just want to play their best lacrosse every day.”
The senior class also includes Alexa Hanrahan, Kierra George and Kathy Robenhymer. A deep junior class will provide a lot of production, with returners like Cameryn Clarke and Phoebe Pullyblank. A few underclassmen are also in the mix. Junior River Andersen is playing in goal.
The plan is to learn to play well together – and to keep doing it all year.
“I think working together is going to be a big thing for us,” Daley said. “I think last year, when we got frustrated, we tended to play individually instead of playing as a team.”
That could take the Skippers back to some familiar heights.
“I think they’re ready to prove themselves,” Daley said. “They want to come out on top again. As a coach, you want them to be the best, so that’s good with me.”
Mariners holding to high standard
For the third straight year, Narragansett is in a new division. The Mariners were in D-I in 2021, never the right fit for one of the smallest schools in the state. They were competitive in D-II last year, but the RIIL realignment formula shipped them to D-III this season.
Given all the outside changes, the Mariners are just focusing on themselves.
“It presents different challenges. Some teams will offer a sterner test. Some teams will offer similar. And some teams will offer not as much,” head coach Mark Lubic said. “You have to maintain your standard of play throughout and try to get better every day.”
That’s been Narragansett’s mantra for a long time, and it has fueled a lot of success over the years. The Mariners won the D-III title in 2013 and the D-II crown in 2015. The move up to D-I and last year’s campaign in D-II represented the first dip in a while, but this group looks capable of steadying the ship.
“You come in as a freshmen at Narragansett, there’s a good chance you’ll be thrown in with the big fish. In 2021, these juniors and seniors played in Division I. Last year we were in D-II. We got better toward the end of the year,” Lubic said. “Math being what it was, you needed to reach a certain standard and we didn’t. Now we find ourselves in Division III. It’ll present its own unique opportunities. It’s up to the kids to take advantage of them or not take advantage of them, but I feel really positive about this group.”
A few seniors didn’t return to the team this spring, but a deep junior class is picking up the slack. Juniors Eris Hughes, Maddy Tally and Ellie Wooten are serving as captains. They’ll be key contributors in the midfield and on the attack. In all, the Mariners have 13 juniors on the roster.
Senior Anna Hart is also a captain, though she won’t play this year due to an injury suffered in basketball season. She has remained involved with the team and is attending practices and games.
Sophomore Ibi DeLuca is holding down the goalie spot, with freshman Addison Bonner also pushing for an opportunity.
Maggie Taplin, Julia Cox, Skylar O’Neill and Mackenzie McCarthy are anchoring the defense and had a strong showing in a season-opening win over PCD.
“We played pretty well,” Lubic said. “We were a little up and down at times. The three captains had a good game. The defense, first time out, never playing together, they did a really nice job.”
The team was ready to hit the ground running thanks to their multi-sport prowess. Many of the players on the squad were part of the school’s undefeated swim team in the winter. A few others helped the South County Storm co-op hockey team to a semifinal appearance.
“It’s great having them. They shouldn’t be afraid of the stage,” Lubic said. “They should be well-versed in what’s coming their way.”
