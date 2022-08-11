The University of Rhode Island football team won more games last fall than any of its predecessors since 2001.
The Rams believe there’s more in the tank for 2022 and their league mates seem to agree.
Rhody was picked third in the Colonial Athletic Association’s preseason poll released Thursday, its highest ranking in recent memory.
““The expectations start with the kids,” head coach Jim Fleming said. “They have a tremendous focus.”
With perennial powerhouse James Madison moving to the Division I-FBS level, the CAA race may be more open than it's been in years. Villanova topped the poll with 16 first-place votes. Delaware was in second with seven first-place votes. Rhody did not receive any first-place selections but slotted in third, ahead of Richmond and William & Mary. The CAA is welcoming two new members this year in Monmouth, who was picked 10th, and Hampton, picked 13th.
Preseason all-conference teams were also announced. Rhody put tight end Caleb Warren, offensive lineman Nick Correia and cornerback Jordan Jones on the all-conference squad. Quarterback Kasim Hill and linebacker Evan Stewart earned honorable-mention nods.
URI went 7-4 last season, building on a spring campaign that included several big wins. The Rams were among the hottest teams in the nation in the early going, winning their first five games. They were ranked as high as 12th in national polls.
From there, URI lost four of its final six games and ended up just outside the FCS playoff field.
“The message for us is to continue to push it forward,” Hill said. “We missed the playoffs last year. We didn’t achieve two of our goals. So there’s been a motivation in spring ball and offensive training to reach our goals. I think everyone’s been working hard.”
URI returns a host of standouts. Hill is back at quarterback, Correia anchors an offensive line with seven returning starters and Warren tops a pass-catching corps that also includes a few high-impact receivers. Seven starters are back on defense, including Stewart, the team’s leading tackler, and Jones, who earned Associated Press All-America honors.
Stony Brook running back Ty Son Lawton was picked as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Defensive lineman Nate Lynn of William & Mary picked up top defensive honors.
