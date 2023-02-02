Two seasons on the cross country course were enough for Caroline Cummings to make quite an impression.
The La Salle Acadamy senior and South Kingstown resident was honored last week as the state’s Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year, on the heels of a fall season in which she starred on the state and regional level.
“I knew that I was up against so many other great, amazing, talented girls,” Cummings said. “I was so happy. It’s a goal I’ve been wanting to accomplish. I got to school that morning and I got this flood of texts from my coaches and family. I was just so excited.”
Cummings won the Class A championship and finished as the runner-up at the state championship meet to Moses Brown standout Sophia Gorriaran. She was also the second Rhode Island runner to cross the line at the New England championship.
All the success came in just her second season as a cross country runner. While she had been a standout on the track for the Rams since her debut, she spent the fall seasons of her freshman and sophomore years on the soccer field.
“I grew up always playing soccer,” Cummings said. “I played town soccer for South County, then GPS and Surf.”
Cummings had run cross country in seventh grade, somewhat out of necessity because Monsignor Clarke didn’t have a soccer team. She gravitated toward track because of her older sister Helene, who was a state champion at Prout and now runs at Holy Cross.
As Cummings embraced her own potential on the track and set her sights on running at the next level, the switch to cross country was a natural choice.
“I realized when I wanted to pursue running more that running cross country would be more beneficial,” she said. “I made that switch. It’s something I definitely don’t regret. I’m happy I made that decision.”
With the La Salle squad, she found familiar faces on the roster and the coaching staff. The only difference was the surface – trail instead of track – and she adjusted quickly. In her first season, she finished in fourth place at the state meet.
“Cross country, it’s a team sport, but you’re by yourself out on the trail,” Cummings said. “It was kind of an adjustment, going from being on a field with your teammates and a bench cheering you on. I was familiar with the coaches and my teammates. Everyone was so supportive. It’s like a second family.”
She climbed further this year, culminating with a great run against a loaded field in the state meet. Reese Fahys of East Greenwich was the defending champion and Gorriaran is one of the nation’s top high school track runners. East Greenwich’s Rylee Shunney had edged her out for third place the year before. Only Gorriaran got her this time, as Cummings finished in 18.59.8.
“My junior year, it was kind of like my rookie season,” Cummings said. “I didn’t have that much experience. This year, I definitely got more mileage and did harder summer training. I think that built a good base and allowed me to have a super successful season. I knew that racing against Reese and Sophia would definitely be challenging. They’re talented runners and they’ve helped push me to be the runner I am today. It’s always a good race. I love seeing those girls in front of me.”
Cummings is also a strong student who has volunteered with Save the Bay, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Brightview Commons senior living.
Cummings is onto indoor track season now, where she’s hoping to help the Rams keep a long state championship streak alive. Then it will be time for her final high school season before she heads off to the Division I ranks at Georgetown University.
“I’m very happy and excited about my decision to run there next year,” Cummings said. “I love the girls on the team and the coaches. There’s a sense of community there that’s similar to my high school. I’m very excited about the opportunities to come. Athletically, they’re very good. They were the Big East champions in cross country. Academically, it’s such an amazing school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.