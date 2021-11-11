NORTH SCITUATE — Three teams have been dominating the Rhode Island girls cross country scene the past few years. East Greenwich won the state title in 2019. La Salle claimed the championship in 2020. North Kingstown was right there with them, but unable to get over the hump.
On Saturday, the Skippers seized their moment. Led by three finishers in the top nine, they captured the program’s first state championship since 2006.
“This was their turn,” head coach Brian McNeiece said. “You look at the three dominant teams – La Salle, EG and us. The other teams had their turns. It was kind of fate that all three teams won a state championship the last three years.”
The Skippers had taken third last season, happy with the finish but wishing for more after trotting out one of their fastest teams ever. They broke through this year thanks to a strong senior class and a few talented reinforcements.
“I was on top of the world,” senior Ruby Nunnery said of the moment the Skippers saw the scores. “It was just cloud nine, so excited. There’s no better team to do this with. These people are my best friends. We’ve worked so hard. We’re such a tight-knit group. Doing it together was the best feeling.”
The Skippers totaled 64 points to beat La Salle, which finished with 75. East Greenwich, powered by individual champion Reese Fahys, was just behind the Rams with 76 points. South Kingstown had a strong showing with a fifth-place finish. Prout finished 13th.
Entering the meet, the three top teams knew the title was up for grabs. La Salle edged the Skippers for the Class A title, on the same course just one week prior.
“We weren’t coming into this race expecting to win,” North Kingstown senior Molly Sullivan said. “EG and La Salle are equally as talented, and La Salle got us last week. So I think that’s also what made it crazy.”
Sophomore Rory Sullivan led the Skippers with a fifth-place finish, closing in 18 minutes, 52.56 seconds. The team’s top runner all year, she delivered in the most important race of the season.
“It feels amazing,” Sullivan said. “I wanted to do it for my team. These seniors really deserve it. We’ve all worked so hard. I’m so happy.”
Rory’s older sister, Molly, was close behind in seventh place. Nunnery finished ninth, giving the Skippers more top-10 finishers than any other school.
The team also flashed its depth. Tori Chace finished 17th and Gabriella Carnevale rounded out the scoring in 34th. Mackenzie Ulisse and Lauren Carter didn’t score but also ran well.
“They did exactly as planned,” McNeiece said. “They performed exactly as we talked about. They gave themselves the best shot to win. We did a couple of things a little different last week at the class meet that we hadn’t done in the season. Today, we went back to what worked for each individual.”
Of the team’s top seven runners, five are seniors. Four years ago, they won the freshman state championship, setting a high bar that they cleared with ease in their final Rhode Island race.
“A lot of us are seniors, so we’ve been together for four years,” Chase said. “To end our season in Rhode Island this way, there are no words for it.”
The latest round of work began this past summer, with Saturday’s race as the target.
“We’ve just put in a lot of hard work,” Molly Sullivan said. “We’ve been working hard since June. We knew we had put the training in place. We were really fit. We just had to mentally be there.”
In McNeiece’s eyes, June doesn’t go back far enough.
“They won freshman states,” McNeiece said. “This is that group. I heard Molly saying they’ve been doing this since June. But they’ve really been working for four years. They’re just a great group. They really support each other. If someone had a not so good day last week, they lift each other up. It’s the kind of group that can do that and bounce back.”
The Skippers will now head to the New England Championships, where they’ll be primed to make some noise.
South Kingstown also qualified for New Englands with the fifth-place finish. It’s the program’s sixth consecutive top-five performance.
Freshman Emma Soffientino led the way in 19th place for an all-state nod. Abbie Nowell was 25th, Isabella Lawless finished 36th, Laurel Filiberto was 40th and Matilda Soffientino was 41st.
Prout was led by Jessica Mastrandrea, who finished 39th. Laurel McMahon (65), Saoirse O’Connor (79), Sophia Abbott (106), and Brooklyn Manfredi (107) also scored for the Crusaders.
Competing as an individual, Narragansett’s Madeleine O’Neill finished 38th.
