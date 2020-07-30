After a rough start to the Connie Mack season, the Narragansett Lions started turning things around last Monday with a win over Warwick PAL, then really got moving in the right direction on Saturday with an 8-2 win over first-place Flood Ford. Tyler Poirier, Sam Laurie and Aiden Burdick each had three hits, while Zack Bianco and Will Rotelli kept the Flood Ford bats quiet. Pictured, Rotelli delivers a pitch in Saturday’s game at Sprague Park.
Online Poll
Do you believe the state has done enough to increase coronavirus testing rates in South County?
An analysis of state-provided data on testing for the coronavirus shows only 12 percent — 9,265 — of the 72,492 residents in North Kingstown, South Kingstown and Narragansett have so far been tested for the virus, nearly five months into the pandemic. The number could even be lower when repeat testing counts are removed, state officials said. Do you believe Gov. Raimondo and Department of Health officials have done enough to encourage Southern Rhode Island residents to get tested for the coronavirus?
