200730ind narrbase01.jpg

Narragansett's Will Rotelli delivers a pitch during Saturday's game against Flood Ford at Sprague Park.

 Photo: Michael Derr

After a rough start to the Connie Mack season, the Narragansett Lions started turning things around last Monday with a win over Warwick PAL, then really got moving in the right direction on Saturday with an 8-2 win over first-place Flood Ford. Tyler Poirier, Sam Laurie and Aiden Burdick each had three hits, while Zack Bianco and Will Rotelli kept the Flood Ford bats quiet. Pictured, Rotelli delivers a pitch in Saturday’s game at Sprague Park.

