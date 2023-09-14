KINGSTON, R.I. — The URI football team proved itself as a complete team, forcing turnovers, making key tackles and continuing where it left off in Week 1 by showcasing its explosive offensive.
Rhode Island beat Stony Brook 35-14 in their home opener under the Friday night lights. They start CAA play 1-0.
“I coach a lot of defense, and I would not want to defend this offense,” Rams coach Jim Fleming said after the win. “It’s fun to watch.”
Quarterback Kasim Hill, building on his impressive performance against Georgia State, finished 17-25 for 299 yards and two touchdowns. The Rams rushed for 115 yards as a team, led by Jaden Griffin who had 10 carries for 50 yards and a second-quarter touchdown.
Meanwhile, the defense held Stony Brook to just 248 yards from scrimmage and got a few heroic plays from defensive back Jordan Colbert in particular, including a scoop-and-score just before halftime.
But the first big play Colbert made was on the game’s opening drive. Stony Brook quarterback Casey Case launched a deep pass into double coverage and Colbert picked it off, looking like a receiver leaping in the air. He ball hawked the whole way, anticipating to jump as soon as the ball left Case’s hand.
“When it came I just trusted my athletic ability and I went up and grabbed it,” Colbert said. “It all starts with my teammates. Pre-snap they told me the play was coming, so I was ready for it.”
After stealing the momentum, Rhody quarterback Kasim Hill led a drive going 8 for 8 passing, ending with a 14-yard touchdown to Darius Savedge, who made four other catches on the drive, including a ridiculous diving, juggling snag on a floating pass down the right sideline.
“He caught that one on his fingertips. Now that’s D-I man,” Fleming said, looking at Savedge in the post-game presser. “Considering you spend as a coach the million hours that you have to wait for a 7 o’clock kick thinking about all the bad stuff, it’s a really good way to start the game: a pick and then a solid drive. But it’s what we’re capable of.”
Stony Brook answered quickly with a 9-play drive that ended with a game-tying touchdown, but after the teams traded punts and the second quarter started, URI pulled away.
On the first play of their third drive, Kahtero Summers caught a slant pass over the middle and led a foot race until finally getting tackled five yards from the end zone—a 70-yard completion. Jaden Griffin ran it in up the middle on the next play for the touchdown, the first of his collegiate career.
After a quick three-and-out by Stony Brook, URI made a second straight pass for 70 yards, this time to Marquis Buchanan who crashed over the left pylon for a touchdown.
That was Buchanan’s only catch, as he now totals three catches on the year with a crazy 171 yards and two touchdowns.
“He comes up to me after the game and goes, ‘I told you coach,’” Fleming said. “He’s a talented kid.”
As halftime approached with Stony Brook trying to take a positive into halftime, Case completed a short pass over the middle that would’ve resulted in fourth down. Instead, the receiver fumbled on his way to the ground and Colbert picked it up and ran 49 yards to the endzone to make the halftime score 28-7.
“Our coaches always teach us to finish the play,” Colbert said. “I just saw the ball, scooped it, scored and took advantage of the opportunity.”
Neither team scored in the third quarter as they each punted twice.
After another Stony Brook punt to start the fourth quarter, the Rams put together a seven-play touchdown drive that saw graduate student Ja’Den McKenzie score on a 10-yard run to make it 35-7.
On that scoring drive, Hill took a shot on a roughing-the-passer call and remained down, needing help getting off the field and did not return.
“I just thought it would be a good time to go hang out on the sideline,” Hill said with a laugh, indicating he’s alright. “If you see me with a smile, I’m always okay.”
Stony Brook scored on an 11-play drive with 3:02 remaining, but it was too little too late as Rhody ran the clock out to win 35-14.
Still, there were a few growing pains. The Rams committed nine penalties, including a few that negated big plays. There were two notable drops that each costed Rhody a first down.
“We did not play championship level football,” Fleming said. “We had too many penalties, we had some drops, we had some things happen in terms of lack of execution on defense on the first touchdown.”
The flaws didn’t matter in the end though. With Hill as a veteran quarterback in his seventh year of college football and clear star power on both sides of the ball, URI is optimistic about this year.
“If you look at the way our schedule is set up, we’ve got three monsters in a row starting with this one,” Fleming said. “But at the same time, I’ve got a bunch of tough ‘ombres who go out and played extremely hard and prepared extremely hard through a very hot week. We’re absolutely thrilled. 1-0 in this conference is huge.”
Rhody looks to get above .500 overall next Saturday when they travel to Maine (0-2) for another CAA matchup. The Rams beat the Black Bears 26-22 at home last year which snapped a 14-game losing streak that dated back to 2006. After that, they travel to Pennsylvania to face Villanova, before returning home for their next game at Meade Stadium against Bryant on Sept. 30.
