North Kingstown cross country won both the girls and boys freshman state championships on Monday at Deerfield Park in Smithfield. The boys flashed serious depth in scoring 40 points, which was 46 points better than second-place La Salle's tally. The girls got a runner-up finish by Rachel Mara and plenty more en route to 54 points, enough to beat second-place Portsmouth.
The boys were led by Gavin Shipperly in sixth place and Ben Butera in seventh. Colson Place was also in the top 10, with a 10th-place finish. Ben Thorne finished 19th and Michael Confessore finished 21st to round out the scoring.
Mara finished in 15 minutes, 32.12 seconds for her runner-up finish behind Mt. Hope's Jessica Deal. Ashley Young finished 11th for the Skippers, Abby Nicolopoulos took 16th, Monroe Anastasi finished 22nd, and Hannah Duva finished 57th.
Narragansett also had a good showing at the meet, with Sophia DiBiasio placing fourth in the girls race and Gavin Jones taking fourth in the boys race.
