NARRAGANSETT — In a regular season meeting with Burrillville, the Narragansett boys soccer team fell into a 2-0 hole, but rallied for a 3-2 win. That was on brand for the Mariners, who played from behind a lot this season and did it well.
Unfortunately for the Mariners, there was no comeback as the postseason began on Tuesday night. Burrillville took a 1-0 lead in the first half of their Division II preliminary round game and added two goals in the second half en route to a 3-0 win.
The 10th-seeded Broncos moved into the quarterfinals, while the No. 7 Mariners saw a solid season come to an end.
“Disappointed for our seniors,” Narragansett coach Kevin Kennedy said. “There’s only one way it can end that’s perfect. But to be able to play in the postseason in front of our fans is great. I wish we could have put on a better show for them, but that’s just how the game went today.”
Narragansett was back in D-II this season, for the first time in a few years. Four seasons ago, the Mariners won just four games in D-II. They moved to D-III for the next two seasons and found major success, winning a title in 2020 and finishing as the runner-up last year. With a good group and the high expectations built on their recent success, the Mariners proved they belonged in D-II this time around. They finished the regular season with a 7-7 record.
“These seniors had a tough year in D-II their freshman year,” Kennedy said. “Then we went down, had two great years, came back up and went .500 in D-II. We showed progression. Happy for all the boys.”
Burrillville went 6-7-2 in the regular season but brought the upset into play with an early goal in Tuesday’s game. Justin Crawford did the scoring off a beautiful crossing pass by Ben Klockars.
While the Mariners have grown accustomed to playing from behind, it’s still not an easy task, especially amid some offensive struggles. The Mariners lost four of their final five games, three by shutout.
“We fell behind in pretty much every game,” Kennedy said. “They showed a lot of character with that. But it would have been nice to see what we could have done with a lead a little more often. The plate was there for us. We just didn’t eat it. We kind of ran into a slump late in the year, had trouble scoring goals.”
Sure enough, it was an uphill path. The Mariners had generated some good chances in the first half, but had come up empty. There was another flurry early in the second half. Pieter Mushen broke free on a big run four minutes into the half, but the charging goalie knocked the ball just off course. Five minutes later, Jake Biafore blasted a free kick from just outside the box that hit the cross-bar. Three corner kicks also went nowhere.
Burrillville had fewer chances but managed to score the game’s next goal in the 60th minute. A ball played in from midfield bounced around in the box, as a Burrillville player, a Mariner defender and goalie Adam Simeone converged. The ball trickled out of the group and into the net.
Six minutes later, the Broncos put the game away as Klockars got just enough space on a breakaway to fire a shot into the net.
The Broncos will face second-seeded Coventry in the quarterfinals. Narragansett will bid farewell to its seniors, while aiming to keep building the program.
