SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Saturday’s game at the Ryan Center wasn’t one to remember, and that was fine with the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team.
Needing a bounce back after its 10-game win streak ended at Dayton and - more importantly - needing to keep the game from being remembered for the wrong reasons, the Rams grinded through 30 minutes before breaking away down the stretch for a 73-55 victory over last-place St. Joseph’s.
“It wasn’t our prettiest performance, particularly in the first half,” URI head coach David Cox said. “I give [St. Joe’s coach] Billy Lange a lot of credit for playing without their star. He had those guys ready to play and they played hard, mixed up the defenses and they stayed in the game in the first half. I thought our defensive intensity picked up in the second half and that was probably the biggest difference.”
The game marked the start of the final third of URI’s conference slate, with five games remaining. The Rams moved to 11-2 in A-10 play and kept their steady grip on second place. The specter of a bad loss – the one thing URI can’t have on its NCAA Tournament resume at this point – loomed over this game and will be present at a few stops down the stretch, but URI got out from under it again.
“Our goal has been the same all year - focus on the next game, focus on getting better,” Cox said. “Where we land at the end of the day is in our control, if we win out. But if we have any failures down the stretch, we’ll put ourselves in jeopardy. But at the end of the day, I’m very pleased with where we’re at right now and I’m very pleased with this group of guys for coming together and playing the way that they have thus far.”
Playing without injured guard Ryan Daly, the A-10’s leading scorer, the Hawks covered up some of their offensive shortcomings in the first half and were within four at the break. URI’s defense pulled the band-aids off in the second half, limiting the Hawks to 24 points on 26 percent shooting.
“That whole first half, everybody was playing flat - no energy, no enthusiasm, guys just going through the motions,” senior Jeff Dowtin said. “At halftime, once the coaches left the locker room, we kind of talked to each other as players and said, ‘We’ve got to go out there in that second half, play with a little more aggression, play like it’s our last game and fight.’ We did that in the second half.”
In the first half, an early 10-0 run seemed to get the Rams up to speed after a slow first few minutes, but they had trouble pulling away. A drought of 4:07 allowed the Hawks to work back to a 20-20 tie. It was 26-26 when the Rams made a bit of a break, outscoring St. Joe’s 9-5 over the final 3:32 of the first half for a 35-31 lead at the break. Cyril Langevine had four points to lead the push.
Three 3-pointers were St. Joe’s only points in the first 11:39 of the second half. The Rams built an 11-point lead then bumped it further with their best stretch of the night. On top 48-40, they went on a 15-3 run keyed by freshman Jacobn Toppin, who scored seven straight points and 10 of 13. When his 3-pointer from the corner slipped through the net with 6:01 left, URI’s lead was suddenly 20, and the 6,673 on hand could breathe easy.
“On the offensive end, you can’t always control that. You can’t control how the refs are calling the game. You can’t control sometimes the bounce of that ball. But defense is absolutely controllable,” Cox said. “It’s about effort, technique, will, communication – things that we work on every single day. I thought that there was very little urgency in the first half and in the second half it picked up.”
Toppin matched his career-high with 12 points, all in the second half, giving the Rams a much-needed boost.
In his first game since being named to the Naismith Award Midseason Team, from which the National Player of the Year will be selected, Fatts Russell did it all for the Rams with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals. Tyrese Martin delivered a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Dowtin added 14 points and eight assists.
The Rams now enter their longest break of the conference season, with a trip to Davidson on Saturday next on the docket.
“I’m looking forward to these next five games of conference play, with these guys, to see how we can finish it off,” Cox said. “Where we finish is where we finish – it’ll be a byproduct of whether we continue to climb, continue to get better.”
