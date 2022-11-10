By William Geoghegan
The North Kingstown boys soccer team has taken its unbeaten ride into the state semifinals.
The top-seeded Skippers beat Moses Brown 5-2 on Friday night in a Division I quarterfinal match at the Anthony C. Perry Athletic Complex. The win moved North into a semifinal tilt with Bishop Hendricken, which was set for Wednesday. Results were unavailable at press time.
The Skippers are looking for a second straight trip to the state championship game after last year’s runner-up finish, and they were up to their usual tricks in the matchup with Moses Brown. Two first-half goals staked them to a lead. When the Quakers made a push with a pair of goals in the second half, the Skippers answered the bell in emphatic fashion, putting the game away with two goals in a four-minute span.
“We knew being up 2-0 at halftime that they would change something and make some adjustments,” North Kingstown coach Paul Fanning said. “They put us under more pressure in the second half and we had trouble dealing with that. But it’s been our strength all year – we can create chances and score goals. Goals cover up mistakes and put pressure on the other team.”
Connor Froberg led the Skippers with two goals and two assists. Dan Goba added one goal and one assist. The supporting cast also played a big role, with Jake Pezza and Daniel Blanco scoring the first-half goals that staked North to its lead.
“You can never take a team lightly in the playoffs,” Pezza said. “We came in confident and we came in like we wanted to win.”
The game was scoreless for much of the first half until Blanco got the Skippers on the board. A setup by Goba led to a big shot, a save and a rebound that Blanco drove into the net.
Pezza made it 2-0 in the 37th minute when he headed in a beautiful pass by Froberg.
Goba set up Froberg for a goal early in the second half before the Quakers made their move. A goal in the 52nd minute by Thomas Walsh made it 3-1. Moses Brown kept the pressure on from there and moved within one goal on a tally by Bowen Lancaster in the 66th minute.
Goba restored a two-goal lead with a header off a corner kick in the 69th minute. In the 73rd minute, Froberg delivered the dagger on a run down the right side. Blanco picked up the assist.
“We knew we were going to have a target on our back,” Blanco said. “Teams come at us with their best and we try to beat them at their best.”
The semifinal date with Hendricken is a rematch of one of the wildest games of the season for North. The Skippers prevailed 5-4 in their October meeting.
“I think they’re ready to roll but they know the intensity goes up,” Fanning said. “It’s one game. Anything can happen. That adds some pressure.”
Rebels also in semis
South Kingstown is on the other side of the Division I bracket and was set for a semifinal matchup with La Salle on Wednesday.
The Rebels earned their shot thanks to a 4-1 win over Classical on Thursday night. No. 2 La Salle beat Tolman for opposite spot in the semis.
In the regular-season meeting between the teams, La Salle prevailed 2-1.
Prout falls in quarters
A solid season ended in the Division III quarterfinals for the Prout boys soccer team. Mount St. Charles topped the Crusaders 3-0 for a spot in the semifinals.
The sixth-seeded Crusaders were seeking a second consecutive trip to the semifinals.
Prout finishes the year with a 7-9-1 record.
