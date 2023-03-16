Citing "analyses of similar roles within RI state government and other state governments" Rhode Island Department of Administration spokeswoman Laura Hart said this week that a proposal to grant raises of up to 20% for nearly 400 state employees was necessary in an effort to "remain competitive in the current marketplace" and attract and retain the best candidates in a number of key positions within Gov. Dan McKee's administration. The move comes following criticism last fall of a similar proposal that would have boosted pay for many of the same employees by up to 43%, a move that was met with public backlash and led to smaller, phased-in raises instead. Wednesday's announcement was met with criticism by Senate Minority Whip Gordon Rogers who said comparing the salaries of directors in other states doesn't tell the full story. "Should we not also compare Rhode Island’s budget, population, and government effectiveness to those in other states? The Governor’s proposed budget increased despite his campaign rhetoric that it would not. And average hard-working Rhode Islanders are left to pay the price.” Do you believe the state should increase pay for officials in Gov. McKee’s cabinet and other key positions? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

