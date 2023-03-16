Andy Carr’s legacy is visible all over town. Trophy cases. Banners in the gym. The brick entranceway at the Broad Rock Middle School courts. Even the sheer number of tennis courts in South Kingstown feels like a testament to the community he helped create.
Then there are the people.
Nearly a hundred of them gathered to salute Carr on Sunday as the legendary South Kingstown High School coach celebrated his retirement.
“After all the success, he could care less about the accolades,” said Nolan Carr, Andy’s son. “What mattered most was the people he inspired like all of us.”
It was a special and emotional day for Carr, as dozens of his former players came together, several of whom traveled back home for the occasion. Along with family, friends, fellow coaches and parents of former players, they packed into Arturo Joe’s restaurant in Narragansett.
The group also toasted longtime junior varsity coach Jerri DiCamillo, who is retiring after 21 years.
It was standing room only, no surprise given the program’s identity. They were all part of one of the greatest dynasties Rhode Island high school sports has ever seen. The Rebels won 14 consecutive state championships from 1999 to 2012. They added three more in a row from 2015 to 2017.
“There are very few times in life that you get to be part of something that’s a lot bigger than yourself,” said former player Stephen Mook. “That is South Kingstown tennis.”
It’s difficult for Carr to call it quits, but he felt it was the right move to take a step back and make more time for family and other pursuits.
“My youngest daughter is a junior at South Kingstown and it got to a point where I didn’t want to miss any more of her games if I could help it,” Carr said. “Tennis and lacrosse are in the same season. I just felt like if my mind was distracted a little bit, it was time for someone else to coach. I tried to give every player on that team 110 percent for 28 years. I was contemplating it in the fall. It just felt like the time was right.”
Carr never expected to make coaching high school tennis his life’s passion. A graduate of Narragansett High School, he played tennis for his father, Ray, at CCRI and then at the University of Rhode Island. He began coaching at South Kingstown as a volunteet assistant under Bill McAnaney, who departed the next year. Carr was elevated to the top job and the rest was history.
“I was a young guy, 24 years old, just got done playing at URI. My mindset in the beginning was, ‘Let me fuel that competition,’” Carr said. “But it turned into a lot more than that as I look back.”
The apple didn’t fall far from the tree in the coaching department. Ray’s hard-charging style became the bedrock upon which the powerhouse program was built. The elder Carr was a constant at practices and matches.
“I always gave 100 percent. I was a small guy, but I wasn’t afraid to get hit. And that was in this guy,” Ray Carr said of his son. “Don’t quit. Grind it.”
Technique was the other cornerstone for the Rebels.
“I remember when I took over as athletic director, it was 2008. I went to a practice,” said South Kingstown athletic director Terry Lynch. “It was raining. They were over at Broad Rock gym. I went in there and I saw all these stations. And I thought, ‘Whoa. This guy knows what he’s doing.’ You talk about organization and attention to detail – that’s what made his teams great and that’s what made him great as a coach.”
The Rebels had no shortage of talent. Justin Singer won the school’s first individual state championship in 1999. His brother, Andy, won three titles. Kevin Shaughnessy won the crown in 2008, and Kyle Burke won three straight titles from 2007 to 2009.
But the championship streak was built on much more than top-end players.
“Most teams have decent one’s and two’s and singles. They’ve had instruction, they play a lot,” Carr said. “But I always felt you could really make the biggest difference through the middle of the lineup and into the doubles. We just stressed that from the beginning and that’s where we won a lot of our championships.”
That was a testament both to Carr’s coaching abilities and to the kind of program he built. He could develop players and by developing every last one of them – even the last player on the ladder – he gave them the opportunity to shine.
“If you were on the team, it meant that he believed in you,” Nolan Carr said. “What mattered the most to him was your character, your personality and your ability to understand the bigger picture of the team.”
Carr always seemed to find players, too. The Rebels developed a pipeline thanks to a strong recreational program. All a class needed was two or three players who had been playing since they were kids. Put four of those classes together, mix in some athletes and that’s a full lineup.
“My story is like a lot of you,” said former player Alex Chavez. “I was playing tennis for fun at a camp at URI. Coach Carr saw me playing and said, ‘Do you want to win a state championship?’ I was a soccer player and I liked running, but I was like, ‘OK.’ He gave me a couple of lessons and I was hooked. He’s done that for so many people.”
Slater Park became the program’s annual destination. And when they got there, they won. The Rebels seemed to thrive on pressure. They had their dominant years, of course, but there were also seasons where they had to reach their absolute peak to come out on top. Three times, they prevailed by 4-3 scores in the championship match, with players coming through in the clutch each time. That, too, had a lot to do with the man in charge.
“Playing in the state championship, that was no pressure compared with playing while he was watching in practice,” Chavez said. “We were all very well prepared to play in those big moments.”
Judging by the hoots and hollers at every mention of their rivals during Sunday’s celebration, the Rebels took a lot of pride in who they beat, namely Bishop Hendricken. The Rebels topped the Hawks in the finals in eight consecutive years.
“South Kingstown had the technique,” Ray Carr said. “They beat players with better athletic skills. We had better technique. And we grinded. We grinded it out.”
The streak ended in 2013, but it was only a two-year hiatus. The three titles that followed were extra special for the Carr family, with Nolan as part of the team.
“To grow up and sit in that office, looking at the history and being part of it years later is something that still gives me goosebumps,” Nolan Carr said.
All the success – and all the care that fueled it – fostered a tennis community. Over the years, every championship appearance doubled as a reunion. The retirement party had the same vibe.
“The way this party came together, it was not one individual,” Chavez said. “It was a group of us. Everybody helped out. That’s what Coach Carr has always talked about – this is a community, and it’s a great community. Look how many people showed up today.”
The man of the hour treasured the experience. Before he took the mic to speak, he donned his signature South Kingstown tennis jacket and hat, to rousing applause.
“It was fantastic,” he said. “It was so much fun and it was so emotional. I knew it would be. I knew some of the players that were coming back, but we had players back from the 90s, too. Some of the parents I hadn’t seen in years. I loved it.”
For a coach like Andy Carr, it was the least they could do.
“When I think of great leaders – and Andy is one of the greatest I’ve ever been around – is that they not only get the best out of you, but they care about you,” Mook said. “And that is everybody’s story here. He got the absolute best out of every single one of us and he cared about us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.