Mia Slade sometimes misses the thrill of slamming a kill down to the floor.
But giving her teammates the perfect setup – and watching her team win– has been pretty good, too.
Slade moved to setter for the Prout volleyball team a few games into the season, and Kacie Doran switched to libero to solidify the team’s defense. It was a surprising move given Slade’s status as an all-division outside hitter last season, but she was willing to do it, with Doran also accepting the corresponding change. The moves have helped bump Prout into the upper echelon of Division I.
“I’m a hitter, but I was ready to do whatever my team needed,” Slade said. “I trained hard. I was ready to switch. I think it’s helping the team in the best way.”
Slade and Doran, both seniors, were key parts of Prout’s team in the spring season, when the Crusaders first stepped into the top tier with a 7-4 campaign and a trip to the semifinals. Doran was slated to move from libero to setter this season, but a nagging thumb injury was making it difficult.
“I started setting, but I’ve had a recurring thumb injury for a few years now and it’s really bugging me this year,” Doran said.
That sparked an idea. Why not maximize Doran’s ability in the back row? It would make the Crusaders a much better defensive team. But who would set? That’s where Slade came in.
“It was actually the first SK match where we sat down as a coaching staff and talked about how we just needed some consistency,” head coach Andrew Bevilacqua said.
With fellow hitters Ava Grace Dresback and North Kingstown transfer Josie Gustavson set to carry the load for the attack, there wouldn’t have been as many opportunities for Slade on the right side. But Prout needed her to stay on the court. As an all-around talent, Slade was the natural choice to start setting, even though she had never played the position.
“I started sophomore year and never set the ball much,” Slade said. “I’ve been hitting for two years now. I figured I’d give it a try.”
Slade spent many hours working with assistant coach Ashley Schneck, the former Gatorade Player of the Year as Prout’s setter.
“I think the new aspect of it was tough,” Slade said. “I never really knew how to do it. It’s a new way to improve a team, and that’s a good lesson – not even just volleyball, but in life. Try new things.”
The results have been terrific. Slade and Doran have thrived and so have the Crusaders. They lost just two matches after the change and will take a 13-4 record into the Division I playoffs.
“Mia took it over and she’s done a great job,” Doran said. “It’s the toughest position on the court. I’m totally fine with it. I thought I was playing libero anyway this year, so it wasn’t a big switch for me.”
“It’s been unbelievable for us,” Bevilacqua said. “Knowing Mia is going to put a good ball up there every time and play really good defense. Having her and Kacie in the back row together. Kacie being back there as a serve-receive person all the time gives us some great stability. It has really changed the dynamics of this team.”
The chemistry boost of two standout players willing to do whatever it takes is no small thing, either.
“Selfless changes,” Bevilacqua said.
“I was like, ‘Hey, as long as we’re getting wins, it’s fine with me,’” Doran said.
Slade always sneaks a couple of tips over the net when she has the chance, adding a few kills to her tally. Old habits are hard to break. But she’s all in on setting.
“I definitely miss the end result of being a hitter,” she said. “But giving the hitter the ball is just as important.”
