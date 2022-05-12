NARRAGANSETT — There was craziness in the air Monday at Sprague Field and it wasn’t just the wind.
The Narragansett and Prout baseball teams played a wild game that lasted three hours and included 27 runs and 27 hits, all while gusty winds wreaked havoc on fly balls and sent dust swirling around the infield. Emotions were running high, too.
When it was all over, the Mariners had rallied from an early 7-0 deficit for a dramatic 14-13 win.
Highlights included a grand slam by Tyler Poirier, a strong relief pitching performance by Ben Catero and ultimately, a much-needed victory for the home team.
“Having the full squad back and beating a team that’s ahead of us in the standings means a lot,” Poirier said. “We haven’t really shown how good we are.”
The wind wasn't quite so bad in Wednesday's rematch, and only one team put up a crazy number. Prout rebounded from Monday's loss with an impressive 15-0 win.
Coming into the series, Prout had been playing as well as anyone in Division II, with its only defeats of the season coming at the hands of first-place Westerly. It looked like more of the same for the Crusaders on Monday when they blasted four doubles in the first two innings en route to a 7-0 advantage. But Narragansett came back with six runs in the bottom of the second, and a back-and-forth game ensued from there. The Mariners tied the game in the fifth then scored three in the sixth before holding off one last push by Prout in the top of the seventh.
“They were confident the whole time,” Narragansett coach Brad Van Fechtmann said. “Even though we were down seven against a good team, we always felt like we were not out of it. You could feel that in the dugout. That’s how this group is – they play real loose and they’re a confident group, to say the least. They kept their foot on the gas.”
Prout’s fast start featured doubles by Noah McParlin, Andrew Frenze and Jack Kesner, plus an RBI single by Matt Chofay. The first seven batters of the game reached base before Narragansett pitcher Bodhi Parks escaped thanks to a runner caught stealing and a pair of strikeouts.
The Crusaders went to work again in the second inning on singles by McParlin and Derek Gesmondi, an RBI double by Frenze and a sacrifice fly from Chofay.
Narragansett’s comeback began with one swing of the bat. After Prout starter Jack Kesner worked a scoreless first inning, Zander Kent greeted him in the second with a solo home run over the fence in center field. He was the first of 11 Mariners to bat in a six-run inning. Zach Bianco drove in a run with a single, Poirier had a sacrifice fly, Andrew DiBiasio hit an RBI double and two runners scored on wild pitches, making it 7-6. Two walks and two errors also helped Narragansett’s cause.
Prout came back with two runs in the third inning. On in relief, Poirier struck out the first two batters he faced before an infield hit by Aidan Skidds and four consecutive walks, the last two of which forced in runs.
Poirier redeemed himself in a big way in the bottom half of the inning. T.J. Reissner doubled, Bianco walked and Peanut Chaloux was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out, which chased Kesner. Poirier smashed the first pitch he saw from reliever Ryan Barrett over the fence in center field for a grand slam.
“I’ve been in a slump,” Poirier said. “My coach told me before I went up to bat, ‘Don’t swing the weighted bat. We’ve got to get you a wiffle ball bat because you’re so early on everything.’ I took an extra step up in the batter’s box and was looking for that first strike.”
Some years, a whole season goes by without a home run out of Sprague, where the wind more often blows in. With a little help from the wind that was gusting out to right center, the Mariners launched two in one day.
“We have some good hitters who can spray it all over the field,” Van Fechtmann said. “But I wasn’t expecting that. I knew there was a chance with the wind. Proud of Tyler. He really wanted that one. And Zander is a really hard worker, so it’s good to see it pay off like that.”
Once more, the Crusaders responded, scoring two runs in the fourth inning as Barrett knocked a two-run single. But Prout was kept off the board over the next two innings, by Catero. The reliever came on after Barrett’s single and retired the next three batters in order. He worked around three walks for a scoreless fifth inning, ending it with a strikeout, then stranded two more runners in the sixth.
“He’s been so great lately,” Van Fechtmann said. “When you have someone out of the bullpen like that who’s going to come in and throw strikes and trust the defense – it’s huge. He really stepped up. We don’t win that game without him.”
In the meantime, Narragansett tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning when Poirier reached on an error, stole second and never stopped running on a groundout from DiBiasio, rounding third and sliding safely into home to make it 11-11.
The Mariners thought they had taken the lead soon after on a base hit by Jackson Monast, but the umpires ruled that a 7-5 putout at third base happened before what would have been the go-ahead run crossed the plate.
It ultimately didn’t matter thanks to one more big inning. Parks reached on an error to start the sixth and Reissner bunted him to second. Bianco also reached on an error, which allowed Parks to score and break the tie. Chaloux followed with an RBI double and Poirier had an RBI single to make it 14-11.
“Crazy weather day like this, even against a good team, anything can happen,” Van Fechtmann said. “Put the ball in play and you’re going to give yourself a chance. That’s all we wanted to do.”
Back out for the seventh, Catero ran into trouble on two walks and a hit batter, though the first runner to reach was thrown out trying to steal second. After a groundout for the second out, Skidds delivered a two-run single to get Prout within one. Gesmondi followed with a fly ball to deep right field, but Declan Fogarty made the catch to end the game and give Narragansett the victory.
Poirier was presented with Narragansett’s answer to the game ball – a vintage Ken Griffey Jr. Seattle Mariners jersey. The senior did it all, opening the game at catcher, moving to pitcher and then center field, while going 2-for-4 at the plate with five RBI and two runs scored.
Chaloux added two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored. DiBiasio had two doubles and two RBI. Bianco was on base four times and scored three runs. Andrew Kancazet added two hits.
Frenze had two doubles and three RBI for Prout, while McParlin had three hits. Barrett and Skidds had two RBI apiece.
In Wednesday's game, the Crusaders rode a dominant pitching performance by McParlin to the shutout win. McParlin allowed just four hits in five scoreless innings and finished with two strikeouts. He also shined at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Frenze stayed hot with two hits, two RBI and two runs scored.
