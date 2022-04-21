The Providence College men’s lacrosse team has seen its attack bolstered this spring by a duo of players with South County ties, namely Narragansett native Evan McGreen and South Kingstown native Drew Edwards.
McGreen is currently in the midst of his graduate year on the team, and the La Salle product has made the most of his final season as a Friar, firing home 19 goals and assisting on a further 11 markers, reaching a new career best in the former category.
His 2022 campaign could not have gone off to a finer start, as the ex-Ram found the back of the net six times in PC’s Feb. 5 meeting with Holy Cross, pacing the Friars to a 16-9 decision over the Crusaders.
Since then, McGreen’s goal production has shown a level of quiet consistency, scoring no more than twice in each of his next seven games before registering a hat-trick on April 2 against Marquette.
The three that he blasted past the Golden Eagles were his most recent contributions to the ledger, as McGreen’s goal streak came to an end a week to the day later against Georgetown, as his lone shot on goal was turned away by Michael Scharfenberger.
While McGreen has been suiting up in black and white since 2018, Edwards joined the Friar cause this spring as a graduate transfer from Sacred Heart after scoring a team-high 28 goals in 2021 for the Pioneers.
Since arriving in Friartown, the former La Salle Academy standout has still managed to beat opposing goaltenders on nine occasions, including braces against Brown, Vermont and Fairfield.
Edwards had the opportunity to take on his former team on March 8, and it took him all of six minutes and 57 seconds to make his impact, lacing the ball past Sacred Heart netminder Alex Pazienza for PC’s third marker of the afternoon.
It helped to kickstart a nine-goal run for the Friars, providing the impetus for what ended up being a 16-12 triumph over the Pioneers that also saw McGreen chip in with a season-high three assists.
The end of the season is coming over the horizon for Providence, who fell to 5-7 on the campaign last Saturday with an 18-13 defeat to Villanova, their third straight and fourth in the last five.
A pair of contests remain for the Friars in their attempt to reach the .500 mark, a showdown at high noon this Saturday versus Denver and a trip to Queens to close out the slate a week later against St. John’s.
Briefly
Narragansett alumna Shannon McDonald has seen action in eight games for the Rhode Island College softball team, entering all but one contest for the Anchorwomen as a pinch runner . . . Former Rebel Jack Wentworth picked up his first hit and scored his first run at the collegiate level in Seton Hall’s 7-6 setback to Monmouth last Tuesday . . . North Kingstown graduate Ryan O’Donnell has made three appearances out of the bullpen for Salve Regina’s baseball team, chalking up five strikeouts in 3.2 innings for the Seahawks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.