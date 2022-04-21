After a federal judge in Florida ruled this week that the Biden administration's mask mandate for airplanes and other methods of public transport was unlawful, several U.S. airlines announced masks would now be optional for passengers on their aircraft. The move comes as COVID-19 cases have begun to rise again in the United States and as at least one major city — Philadelphia — re-implements an indoor mask mandate. Do you agree with the decision to remove mask mandates for airplane and public transit passengers? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

