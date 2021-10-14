Prout School assistant cross country coach Ross MacAndrew still does some of his own running and did it very well on the big stage Monday.
MacAndrew was the top Rhode Island finisher at the Boston Marathon, which returned for the first time since 2019 with a Columbus Day run.
MacAndrew, a former East Greenwich High School standout, ran the course in two hours, 29 minutes. He finished 76th overall and 66th among men.
Tim O’Neil of West Kingston was third among Rhode Island entrants, finishing in 2:38:35 to take 243rd overall.
Adam Kincaid of South Kingstown was fourth among Ocean State runners in 2:43:39 and placed 410th overall.
South Kingstown natives Kit Psaras and Lea Aruilio, who were running for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute fundraising team, both finished well, Psaras in 3:41:01 and Aruilio in 4:27:28.
Other local finishers: Sean Young, Narragansett (3:07:37); Michael Obara, North Kingstown (3:16:03); Frederick Meyerson, Kingston (3:44:15); Alexandra Wesnousky, North Kingstown (3:51:29); Nicole Decristoforo, North Kingstown (3:52:03); Kathryn Hirsch, North Kingstown (4:08:16); Linda Hurteau, North Kingstown (4:10:57); Annie Dumas, North Kingstown (4:57:48),
