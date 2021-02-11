The unveiling of URI’s football recruiting class last week was a bit anti-climactic.
With the COVID-postponed spring season quickly approaching and URI hitting the transfer market hard, most of the players announced on signing day are already enrolled and practicing with the team. The Rams brought in seven transfers to go with three freshmen. Eight of the players are enrolled, with seven of them eligible to play this spring.
The transfers include two quarterbacks from the FBS ranks in Kasim Hill and Brandon Robinson, both of whom could push for the starting job. URI is the third stop for Hill, who made 10 starts at Maryland before transferring to Tennessee and sitting out last season due to transfer rules. A native of Washington, D.C., Hill attended the same high school as former URI basketball star Jeff Dowtin. Robinson joins the Rams from Liberty, where he saw action in five games as a redshirt freshman last season.
Four of the other transfers are also coming from the FBS level. Safety Oneil Robinson brings the most experience to the table after playing 20 games in two seasons at Connecticut. Defensive lineman Matt Thomas appeared in five games in two seasons at Rutgers. Wide receiver Jeremiah Falls joins URI with four years of eligibility after a redshirt year at Western Kentucky. Buffalo’s Jelani Foster took a similar path after redshirting at Buffalo.
Safety Coby Tippett joins the Rams from Towson University as a rare in-conference transfer. The son of former New England Patriot and NFL Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, Coby was a third-team all-conference pick last season.
The three freshmen joining the fold are quarterback Jackson Burkhalter, linebacker Sebastian Sagar and H-back/linebacker Michael Strachan. Burkhalter claimed offers from Nebraska and Ole Miss, as well as several FCS schools. The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder hails from Spanish Fort, Alabama. As an up-and-coming prospect, he tore his ACL midway through the 2018 high school season. After seeing limited action in 2019, he transferred to Worcester Academy for the fall of 2020, but football was not played in Massachusetts.
Strachan hails from Attleboro High School, the same school that produced URI All-American Kyle Murphy. Sagar is a three-star recruit who had originally committed to Georgia Tech before joining the Rams.
