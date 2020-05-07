The championship was on the line, and Faith Hutchins was feeling good.
“Before she goes up to bat in the sixth inning, she says, ‘I got this, coach,’” coach Steve Chadwick remembered.
Sure enough, Hutchins delivered the go-ahead run with an RBI triple as South Kingstown High School won its first fast-pitch softball championship last spring. The confidence and competitiveness that allowed her to come through in that moment – and the resulting win – are defining qualities in a storied high school athletic career. Hutchins was a key cog on championship teams in softball, soccer and basketball, all in a 10-month span. Though she was hoping for another title shot this softball season before the coronavirus pandemic canceled spring sports, she went out with trophies in her last three seasons.
“There’s not a lot of people who can say they’ve done that, especially now,” Chadwick said. “They either concentrate on one sport or they’re good in one and average in others. She’s good in all of them.”
Hutchins started playing all those sports at a young age, tapping into family roots. Her grandfather was the head baseball coach at South Kingstown High School, and her father, Mark, was a high school and legion baseball coach before adding youth softball to his resume in order to coach Faith and her older sister, Sam, who was the pitcher on last year’s championship team.
“I remember my dad signed me and my sister up for softball when we were 7 or 8. We were crying,” Hutchins said. “At those ages, it’s like watching grass grow and we wanted to be moving. But he said, ‘Nope, you’re not fighting me. You’re going to enjoy it.’ And we enjoyed it.”
Success quickly followed in every sport. South Kingstown High School basketball coach Henry Herbermann is a teacher at Curtis Corner Middle School, and he learned of Hutchins’ athletic prowess as she came through those grades. She was part of a strong athletic class that gravitated toward soccer and basketball, a group of players who would push each other all the way up to their senior year championships.
“Faith has been kind of a prominent athlete for a long time,” Herbermann said. “I certainly knew going back to middle school. So not even just the younger girls, but her peers would kind of look to her lead. They know that she’s excelled at soccer, she’s excelled at basketball, she’s excelled at softball. I think a lot of the girls say, ‘What’s Faith doing? She’s playing hard, so I better play hard.’”
On the soccer pitch, Hutchins seized the goalie spot as a freshman in 2016 and never left, earning all-state honors in each of the next four seasons. She was named an All-American this past year after a dominant season that culminated with shutouts in the semifinals and finals.
“In the game of soccer, having a keeper the caliber of Faith in the net, just makes everything easier for a coach,” South Kingstown soccer coach Scott Rollins said. “You can afford to take some chances with your formation or positions knowing that you have an All-American in the goal.”
Hutchins possesses all the qualities of a great goalkeeper and backs them up with hard work and preparation. Rollins recalled learning that Hutchins was doing some pre-playoff scouting in her junior year.
“When the playoffs started her junior year, I remember Faith telling me that she had watched game film on a few teams we could potentially play because she wanted to scout their penalty kicks in case it came to that,” Rollins said. “She took it upon herself to learn the tendencies of kids PK’s just in case it happened. I think that attitude and desire to win was something that set her apart from other players around the state.”
Rollins also watched as Hutchins grew into more than just a leader by example, whose talent spoke for itself.
“This year was different. She took more of a vocal leadership role and it definitely helped us to bring that state championship back to SK,” Rollins said. “I’ve actually never ever heard anything bad being said or anyone ever taking an attitude with her, no matter how hard she pushed the girls. She is the rare confident athlete that doesn’t flaunt her confidence. In my opinion, it’s more of an inner confidence that she exudes and the other girls pick up on.”
On the basketball court, Hutchins and her classmates won the middle school state championship in 2015. Many of them made an immediate impact with the Rebels the next year. Hutchins had a solid freshman campaign, earned all-division honors as a sophomore and blossomed into a first-team all-state selection as a junior. This past season, with other standouts emerging, her numbers dipped out of range for top-notch awards, but she was a constant presence on the road to a championship. South Kingstown beat La Salle for the Division I title, before the state tournament was called off.
“She’s an unselfish player and she always did whatever the team needed,” Herbermann said. “Her junior year, we really needed her scoring. Her senior year, Jami Hill and a couple of other girls emerged as scorers. Faith did what the team needed. She might have scored a little bit less, but she did all of the other things we needed.”
And her competitiveness helped set the tone, no matter the statistics.
“She was always ready before practice started,” Herbermann said. “Almost always, she would be the first girl ready to go. And consistently, she stayed after practice to get extra shots up.”
Every year, shots turned to swings in the same gym, as Hutchins and her softball teammates would prep for the season with indoor practices. She was the starting shortstop and a middle-of-the-order bat from day one. When Chadwick took over as head coach, he knew he had something special in his lineup.
“She’s the ultimate competitor. As soft-spoken and nice a person as she is, when she steps on the other side of the line, she’s out to win,” Chadwick said. “She’s her toughest critic. Everything’s got to be done the right way. She works at it and she spends extra time working on it, to be as good as she can be. That rubs off on other players, when they see that. She’s been a leader since she was a freshman. And not by voice, but by talent. You feel like you’re good because you’ve got her.”
The drive to stay good and get better never stopped.
“I had a lot of conversations with her, talked her off the ledge a few times because she wants to be so good,” Chadwick said. “She wants to hit a double every time up, make every play. You know in sports, you can’t do that, but that’s her goal. The team she had around her was great. They communicated well, kept her from getting down on herself.”
Team success was always at the forefront of Hutchins’ mind. She said that being part of the team is what she’ll miss in this spring without softball, but she has plenty of material in the memory bank.
“It’s been an experience I won’t be able to have again,” Hutchins said. “I’m glad I’ve been able to be a part of teams over my four years, that have led up to these big games. The feeling you get, even when you make it to the quarterfinals, then the semifinals – it’s really special. Just having the opportunity to play in those games is incredible. Once you’re in those games, it’s all or nothing. You put your heart into it, give it all you’ve got.”
Hutchins will keep putting in the effort next year, with plans for a post-graduate year in the prep school ranks at the Taft School. She is aiming to continue playing all three sports before deciding which one she’ll pursue at the collegiate level.
“I’m not sure because I have a passion for all three,” she said. “I’m keeping all my options open, talking to coaches at the college level in all three, seeing what works out best and where I feel most comfortable. I would enjoy playing any of the three.”
Hutchins will leave South Kingstown with the three championships, plus five all-state selections and the soccer All-America honor. Her success across the board sets her apart.
“There have been some really good athletes from South Kingstown who went on to play college, but they weren’t like that in every sport,” Chadwick said. “She’s that kind of athlete that just doesn’t come around very much.”
Chadwick was reminded of that fact every time Hutchins was on the field. In that championship game, when she drove in the go-ahead run with the triple, she eventually scored on a wild pitch. Even if that wild pitch opportunity hadn’t presented itself, Chadwick fully believes she would have found a way to touch the plate at some point.
“I swear, I was going to steal home with her,” Chadwick said. “I wouldn’t do that with many other people. But with her, she just wants it so bad. She wants to win. She would have made it. That’s just how she is.”
