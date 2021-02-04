SOUTH KINGSTOWN — A good end to a bad half was the springboard the Prout girls basketball team needed for its first victory.
The Crusaders scored the final six points of the first half to erase a five-point deficit then delivered a dominant second half for a 52-30 victory over Shea on Saturday night.
“Once we started playing well, we just said, ‘Foot on the gas,’” said head coach Kristina Kelly. “‘Keep playing. Don’t let up.’ And they came out and played a great second half.”
The win is the first for Kelly as a head coach and what a deep group of nine seniors hopes will be the first of many. The Crusaders had dropped their opener 49-44 to East Providence, a team that is just down from Division I. Prout is hoping to contend in D-II.
“East Providence was in Division I and is a very good team,” Kelly said. “To have a five-point game against them is pretty good. We played fairly well. There was a lot to build on. We just shot the ball better from outside tonight.”
Kelly is taking over for John Silva, who spent six years at the helm. A former South Kingstown High School standout, Kelly served as junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant at Prout for three seasons.
She knows well the team she inherits, particularly the nine-player senior class. The group includes Ally Dewhurst, Eloise Bussey, Stella Mayo, Lauren Farless, Helene Cummings, Ella Philippi, Celeste Daggett, Zoe Moan and Bella Merolla. Several seniors have been major contributors in the past, like Cummings, Philippi and Moan.
“It’s a great group,” Kelly said. “They’re happy to be out here and they deserve this.”
Saturday’s win was all about overcoming a slow start. The Crusaders didn’t score their first points until almost four minutes had come off the clock in the first period. They ended up with a 9-6 lead at the end of the quarter but hit the skids in the second. With only three points in the first five-plus minutes, they fell behind 17-12.
Two free throws by Philippi sparked the beginnings of the comeback. She followed with a three-point play. Stella Mayo hit a free throw with four seconds left in the first half for an 18-17 lead.
The Crusaders kept pushing in the second half. Mayo opened the scoring with a runner, and Philippi started a 6-0 burst soon after. Buckets by Mayo, Morgan Verdi and Kelsey McKenna powered a 7-0 run as the Crusaders opened up a 14-point lead. They outscored Shea 15-6 in the third quarter.
It was more of the same in the fourth. Philippi, Mayo and Moan scored in a 7-2 run. Later, it was Moan, Mayo and Cummings sparking a 10-3 run that put the game out of reach.
“Good things happen when we move the ball,” Kelly said. “That’s really the key for us.”
Philippi led the Crusaders with 14 points and Mayo scored 12. Cummings added nine and Moan had six.
Prout was set to face neighboring rival Narragansett on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time. Following that is a matchup at Tolman on Saturday.
