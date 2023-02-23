230223ind URIRingofHonor.jpg

URI greats Tom Garrick, Kenny Green and Carlton "Silk" Owens with URI president Marc Parlange and Director of Athletics Thorr Bjorn.

 Courtesy: URI Athletics

Three URI basketball greats were saluted at halftime of Saturday’s game against UMass at the Ryan Center. Tom Garrick, Carlton “Silk” Owens and Kenny Green became the first members of the school’s newly created Ring of Honor. The three men – all key members of the 1987-88 Sweet 16 team – will have their names and jersey numbers hung in the Ryan Center permanently. In addition to the Ring of Honor ceremonies, the 1987-88 and 1997-98 teams were inducted into the Rhode Island Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.