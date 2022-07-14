SOUTH KINGSTOWN — A near-miss last year fueled a championship run this summer for the South Kingstown Little League 11-year-old stars.
With many of the same players who were part of a district runner-up finish in the 10-year-old bracket in 2021, South Kingstown powered through an unbeaten run to the District 3 title this year, capping it off with a 10-3 victory over Warwick Continental/American on Monday in the championship round at Tuckertown Park.
“They cut their teeth in that 9/10-year-old year and that experience obviously really helped them,” manager Josh Rosen said. “They learned how to prepare for a tournament like this, and that’s the biggest thing for kids this age. They put the time in, they come to work and they’re able to compete very well in these games because of that. All that is on them. Kids at this age, to get them all on the same train moving in the same direction can be tough. They sell out on that. They come to play.”
The title continues a terrific summer for South Kingstown Little League, which has now won three district titles, to go with a state title at the senior division level. The 11-year-old crown may be the first in league history in that age group. It’s the first on the small diamond since the 12s won in 2017.
South Kingstown will represent District 3 in the state tournament, which will be hosted by Darlington Little League in Pawtucket beginning July 19.
“I was telling the guys, I’ve been around helping out since about 2005, and I know for a fact in that time, there has never been an 11-year-old championship,” Rosen said. “Before that, I’m not sure, but I don’t think so. That’s an accomplishment in and of itself.”
The title run was largely a smooth ride. South Kingstown won by 10-run rule over West Warwick in its tournament opener, then topped North Kingstown/Wickford 14-6. A 4-0 shutout of East Greenwich in the winners bracket final last week sent South into the finals.
In last year’s runner-up finish, South Kingstown was in a similar spot, but saw Narragansett come out of the losers bracket to win the championship.
This time, there was no such trouble. South Kingstown rallied from an early 1-0 hole on Monday with four runs in the second inning. The team added on steadily, with a run in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth.
The first surge was the strongest. Mason O’Hagan led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run. Singles by Cooper Labranche and Jayden Martin kept it going. Cash Gurnon was hit by a pitch to force in a run, and an error allowed two more runs to score.
In the third, Greyson Ursillo hustled down the line on a ground ball to the right side and reached when the ball was misplayed, and Daxton Bernier worked a walk. Jayden Martin knocked Ursillo in to make it 5-1.
Warwick came back with two runs in the fourth, but another two-out rally provided an answer. Nico Lepore came off the bench to pinch-hit with two outs and battled his way to a walk. O’Hagan followed with an RBI double. After Labranche walked, Ryder Keenan smacked a two-run double that made it an 8-3 game.
“We had 14 players for this game, so five guys who are subs,” Rosen said. “Two of those rallies were started by guys coming off the bench, two outs with nobody on, and making something happen. That’s awesome to see that the kids on the bench are just ready to go. Obviously, they all contributed.”
South Kingstown tacked on two runs in the fifth. Johnny D’Agostino and Steve Gazerro singled with two outs. D’Agostino scored on a double steal with Gazerro. A misplayed fly ball off the bat of Cole Rosen allowed Gazerro to score.
On the mound, Rosen and O’Hagan kept their team in front. Rosen struck out seven and allowed three runs in four innings of work. O’Hagan followed with two scoreless innings. After letting the first two batters on in the fifth, he retired the next three in a row on a pop-out and two strikeouts, against the middle of the order. A 1-6-3 double play finished off the win in the sixth.
O’Hagan and Keenan both recently joined the team after spending the first part of the summer on the 11/12-year-old all-star roster. Since they are 11, they became eligible to play for the 11-year-old team once the 12s saw their tournament run come to an end.
“We tried to keep a lot of the guys together. A couple of them got the opportunity to go up to the 12s. We always knew in the back of our minds, if we got far enough, this could be an option,” Rosen said. “It kind of fell into place. They got a few practices with us and were ready to roll.”
Team members are Johnny D’Agostino, Steve Gazerro, Cole Rosen, Mason O’Hagan, Cooper Labranche, Ryder Keenan, Eli Totten, Jayden Martin, Cash Gurnon, Daxton Bernier, Greyson Ursillo, Leo Brock, Jackson Vale and Nico Lepore.
