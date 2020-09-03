The South County-based Rhode Island Rebels won the championship in the 11U bracket of the New England AAU Rhode Island/Connecticut playoffs. Seeded fourth with an 8-2 record in the regular season, the Rebels started pool play with a bang, blasting the Ocean State Outlaws 10-0. They followed with a 6-4 win over Upper Deck Stone Crabs to win their pool and move into the semifinals. An 8-6 win over the Connecticut Mustangs put them into the finals, where they beat MoJoe Baseball of Coventry 12-8 to capture the title on Aug. 23 at Warwick Continental Little League. Pictured, front row: Kai Young, Jack Sullivan, Jake Brock and Brayden Rosen. Back row: Vito Paglia, Trevor Bonner, James Boughman, Liam McGloin, Zachary Roebuck, Jack Noonan, Landon Sumner and Sam Ellis. Manager is Rob Young. Coaches are Josh Rosen and Steven Noonan.
