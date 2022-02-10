220210ind ProutTennisSA.jpg

On the heels of its Division II championship in the fall, the Prout School girls tennis team earned a host of postseason accolades. Meghan Mancini was named second-team all-state and first-team all-division. Abigail Smith and Leah Hauser were named first-team all-division as a doubles team. Three doubles combos also were Division II all-position top teams: Smith and Hauser at No. 1, Maddie Green and Isabel Leal at No. 2 and Cat Wanta and Lena Eng at No. 3. Breck O’Connor won the RIIL Tennis Coaches Association Sportsmanship Award.

