NORTH KINGSTOWN — A week of big rematches started with a bang for the North Kingstown High School girls soccer team.
The reigning state champions rolled over Pilgrim 4-0 on Monday night in a matchup of teams that played in the Division I semifinals last year. It was a statement win for the Skippers ahead of a Wednesday date with La Salle, the team they beat in the title game last season.
“It feels really good,” sophomore Ellie Bishop said. “We knew they were coming to get us because of what we did last year. It felt really good for all of us to get this win.”
The Skippers have gone 4-0-1 since a loss to Cumberland in their league opener. Cumberland has looked like a top contender since then, and the Skippers may not be far behind. In their four wins, they’ve out-scored opponents 16-1. The only blemish was a 1-1 draw with Chariho last week in which they couldn’t convert a bevy of chances.
Entering with an undefeated record, Pilgrim shaped up as the toughest test since Cumberland, but the Skippers kept doing their thing. Their speed and finishing ability has them playing with a lot of confidence in the offensive half of the field, and it’s paying off. After weathering an early storm from Pilgrim, the Skippers scored two goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half. They tallied two more in the second to run away with the victory.
“I think it’s a huge boost for this team’s confidence,” sophomore Bella Cambio said. “Now we’re ready to keep it going.”
Katherine Van Gorden continued a spectacular start to the season with the game’s first goal in the 27th minute. A long lead pass by Bishop got Van Gorden into space and she blasted home a shot for the 1-0 lead.
In the 36th minute, Van Gorden set up Cambio for a goal with a pass from the wing. Cambio was a step ahead of the defense and ripped a one-timer from 25 yards out to make it 2-0.
“We were thinking about last year, and I think it motivated us even more,” Cambio said.
Bishop got in on the act after halftime, scoring on a breakaway in the 50th minute. The sophomore broke free on the right wing again in the 76th minute and scored for the final 4-0 margin. Van Gorden notched her second assist.
Sydney Allen had a good showing in net, making nine saves for the clean sheet. The North Kingstown defense – which was inexperienced at the start of the season – has quickly gotten up to speed.
“I know that Cumberland game was a tough start to our season, but we’re getting a lot of big wins now,” Bishop said. “We’re coming together as a team and coming back strong.”
Results of Wednesday’s game with La Salle were unavailable at press time. Another big game awaits next week as the Skippers host rival South Kingstown on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.