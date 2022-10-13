NORTH KINGSTOWN — The North Kingstown boys soccer team defeated the Barrington Eagles 6-3 on Saturday afternoon during a Boys Division I Soccer matchup at North Kingstown High School.
Connor Froberg, a senior midfielder, led the Skippers in scoring with two goals.
“He’s a good attacking player for us,” North Kingstown head coach Paul Fanning said. “He has an attitude of getting the team to go forward and attack, which is what we want. And I’m happy for him. He’s had a lot of assists so far this year, so I’m glad that he was able to get a couple of goals for himself for his hard work.”
North Kingstown senior forward Dan Goba added one goal and two assists, while Noah Korzeniowski, a junior, added a goal and an assist, and Collin Petrella, a goal, and Jake Pezza, an assist.
“We’ve had a lot of goal scorers this year, which is great,” Fanning said. “The first goal was scored by a sophomore, Collin Petrella. That was his first goal of the year.”
“So, I’m really happy about that,” Fanning continued. “It’s little things like that. They want to do their work for the team, but they also want to score a goal if they can. So, really happy for Collin.”
“And the fact that other people are scoring goals means that we’re a tough team to defend,” Fanning said. “And it also keeps everybody confident and hungry. You see your buddies score a goal, you want to get in on that, and so that’s really important to keep the season going. We have eight wins, but there’s more that kids want to accomplish. Scoring goals is an important part of keeping kids hungry and engaged.”
Barrington was led by two goals from Owen Pfeffer, a sophomore, and one goal from Iain DeBoth, a junior.
North Kingstown freshman goalie Ethan Ford made five saves during the contest and Barrington freshman Liam Helfich stopped three shots.
The Skippers jumped out to an early three-goal advantage, but Barrington battled and kept the game within striking distance.
“Happy with how we started the game,” Fanning said. “We got up to 3-0 at one point, so that’s a great way to start the game. That’s what you want to do.”
“I think after that, our concentration kind of went up and down a little bit,” Fanning said. “To their (Barrington) credit, they played hard the entire game and they were able to hang around. It was 3-1, and then 4-2, at one point. So, we’ve got to work on the concentration piece to stay focused for the whole 80 minutes.”
On Tuesday, North Kingstown beat Central 6-2 and upped its perfect record to 9-0 in the league. The Skippers face-off next at Bishop Hendricken (5-0-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday in a battle of unbeaten teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.