NORTH KINGSTOWN — Winning games is the obvious goal. Short of that, making its presence known in the state’s top division is something the North Kingstown boys lacrosse team is thinking about. And the Skippers are doing it so far.
After hanging with powerhouse Moses Brown through the first half of their season opener, the Skippers played a tight game with Barrington before falling 10-7.
“I want the league to know us, to know NK lacrosse and to respect us,” senior captain Nick Snyder said. “It’s been clear that they haven’t. Hopefully we can start the fire this year.”
North is coming off a 2-6 campaign last year in its return to D-I. The Skippers had a brief stay in D-II and won the title in 2021, before moving back up to the top circuit, where the program had spent all of its previous years.
Moses Brown provided the welcome to year two, but the Skippers held their own despite a relatively young lineup. It was a 6-3 game at halftime before the Quakers pulled away in the second.
Against Barrington, the Skippers raced out of the gates to a 4-1 lead in the opening quarter on goals by Kole Mancini, Sebastian Reid, Adam Pelletier and Jake Joly. The Eagles responded with a dominant second quarter, outscoring North 7-1 to claim the lead at halftime.
The Skippers came back with two third-quarter goals to get within one at 8-7, and stayed within that margin for much of the fourth quarter until the Eagles delivered the finishing touch with two goals in the final four minutes.
“Our second quarter run wasn’t the best,” Snyder said. “Moments like that, I really give it up to the coaches for being able to take a step back, figure out what’s wrong. When the third quarter came around, we were ready.”
Mancini and Reid finished with two goals each, and Mancini added an assist. Pelletier, Joly and Carter Sullivan had one goal apiece. Snyder and Collin Petrella also had assists. Goalie Emerson Lavallee made 11 saves for the Skippers.
“Coming off Moses Brown, it was tough that didn’t go our way. We knew that this was going to be a fight,” Snyder said. “We had the intensity throughout practice this week. We thought they might even be a top-three competitor for us. It was clear in practice we were really working. It was good to see our team really trying to come together.”
Next for North is a home game against East Greenwich on Friday night.
