SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Between old memories of playoff heartbreak and fresh thoughts of seizing the day in an uncertain season, the South Kingstown High School field hockey team had no shortage of motivation for Tuesday’s Division II semifinal game.
It added up to a muscle-flexing effort for the top seed.
The Rebels dominated defensively and kept piling on the pressure at the other end. Paige Sayour scored the decisive goal in the third quarter as South Kingstown beat Tiverton 1-0 for a berth in the championship.
“It was the best competition and I think the best overall game we’ve had all season,” South Kingstown head coach Margaret McGregor said. “Everybody had to come to play, and they did.”
The championship is slated for Saturday at 1:30 p.m., at Cranston Stadium and will pit the Rebels against No. 2 Lincoln High School. It’s the first finals appearance for the Rebels since 2015, when they finished as the D-II runner-up to Cumberland. They’ll be seeking the program’s first title since 2003.
Recent seasons have seen the Rebels in contention, but seemingly destined for the wrong side of playoff drama. In 2016, they lost a double-overtime game to Tiverton in the quarterfinals. It was more of the same in 2017, as Pilgrim won a quarterfinal matchup in overtime. Burrillville beat the Rebels in a shootout in 2018.
The Rebels finally got the monkey off their back last year with a shootout win in the quarterfinals, but the run ended in the semifinals with a loss to Lincoln School.
While the current Rebels weren’t around for all of that history, they experienced enough to have it on their minds Tuesday.
“We were really afraid we were going to have to go to overtime,” Sayour said. “I think that fueled us even more. We just kept pushing. And when we got the first goal, we said, ‘Play like it’s zero-zero.’”
The coronavirus pandemic has also been a backdrop throughout the season, particularly for the team’s 10 seniors. When they worked out in the offseason, they didn’t even know what they were preparing for.
“We’ve had such a crazy season,” Sayour said. “For a lot of us, being seniors, we haven’t had a lot to look forward to this year. It’s crazy. But we’ve worked so hard this season and we’ve all had to be super flexible because of COVID. So this means a lot to us.”
The prospect of another overtime playoff game loomed at halftime, when the teams were locked in a scoreless tie, but the 30 minutes that followed belonged to the Rebels. Sayour scored the icebreaker with 6:04 left in the third quarter. A blast of an entry pass from Julianne Stone put the ball in front of the cage. Phaedra DeLeo got the first touch, and it deflected off the goalie’s pads. The bounce came to Sayour on the post, and she smashed home the goal.
“I was in the right place at the right time,” Sayour said. “Phaedra got a touch on it and it hit the goalie’s pads. I just tapped it in. It was a team effort, really.”
From there, South Kingstown continued to hold the line on defense and in fact kept the pressure on, often preventing Tiverton from getting much movement toward its offensive end.
“We have a lot of very aggressive players that have thrive on that competition and want to beat their defender,” McGregor said. “Maeve Kirwin and Kacie Curran and Julianne Stone on that right side are so dynamic and so aggressive. They’re relentless.”
Paired with solid play in the first half, the defensive effort yielded a shutout. May Kimber made three saves, while Megan Cairns, Emma Cottrell, Sarah Cottrell and Samantha Denecour led the back line.
“The defense was fantastic. Everybody on the defensive end played well and also played smart – knowing when to just clear the ball and let the rest of your teammates get back,” McGregor said. “May has been playing very solid in goal. One thing I knew about Tiverton, it doesn’t matter if they have two shots or 20 shots, they’re going to keep trying. So we had to continue to play strong defense.”
That formula has worked all year for the Rebels, who lost only one game in the regular season. They carried a three-game winning streak into the playoffs and are aiming to keep it going for one more day.
“I’m very excited for this group of seniors,” McGregor said. “Many of them have played varsity for me for a long time. They work so hard at it. It means a lot to get them there. Hopefully, they can continue it for one more game. It’s been such a crazy year. This has been a really nice, positive part of their life right now.”
