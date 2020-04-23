To keep the bar high, the North Kingstown High School football program is turning to a man who helped put it there.
Fran Dempsey is taking over as head coach for Joe Gilmartin, who retired after this past season. An assistant coach for the last eight years, Dempsey has been part of every step on the Skippers’ journey back from deep struggles to the state’s upper echelon.
“The plan is to keep this train rolling,” Dempsey said.
Gilmartin led the Skippers’ revival from three straight winless seasons in 2009, 2010 and 2011 to three straight championships the last three years. The Skippers won the Division II Super Bowl in 2017, and the D-I, non-state championship in 2018 and 2019. From the time he took the reins before the 2012 campaign, Gilmartin knew the 2019 season would be his last, and he groomed Dempsey for the top job. Athletic director Dick Fossa and school officials were on that same wavelength, believing in the benefits of continuity. All but one assistant coach will return along with Dempsey.
“When you have a qualified candidate who works in the school and has experience in the current system that has proven successful, it is the logical choice,” Fossa said. “This hire will provide for a smooth and less chaotic transition. Coach Dempsey is familiar with the players, will run a similar offensive and defensive scheme, use similar terminology and keep the same routine that has been so successful for the past eight seasons.”
Dempsey grew up in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, where he said, “the whole town kind of shuts down for high school games.” He played football for Hazelton Area High School then headed to the University of Rhode Island, where he was a two-year starter at center. He met his future wife during his senior year, and they decided to stay in the Ocean State following graduation. They now have two children.
“I fell in love with the state. I’m from a coal-mining area of Pennsylvania. Moved up here near the beach, loved the area and just never left,” Dempsey said.
Dempsey started as a math teacher at North Kingstown High School after URI. He didn’t dive right into coaching, but a conversation at school with Gilmartin got the ball rolling.
“My second year at the school, I ran into Joe in the copy room, and I didn’t really know who he was,” Dempsey said. “We started talking and got to talking about football, just shooting the breeze. A couple of weeks later, he told me he was going for the job and asked me if I was interested in joining him.”
A former assistant with the Skippers and a head coach with a clear vision for building the program, Gilmartin was the perfect guide.
“Working with Joe was amazing. I was right out of college when I started teaching at North Kingstown. Joe was a great mentor,” Dempsey said. “I knew about the playing aspect of football but I didn’t have a clue about the coaching part of it. He brought me along, included me in every decision he made and kind of showed me the ropes. Joe built the culture swing, and I was able to be a part of that. Seeing where we came from to where we are now, I kind of know what Joe’s winning formula was here.”
While the shoes to fill are large with Gilmartin’s departure, the program has already started to pick up where it left off, with strong attendance for off-season workouts through the winter. That’s been one of the driving forces of the team’s success over the last few years.
“A lot of credit to Joe and the staff. We kind of built this thing from the ground up and I think we have a really strong foundation now,” Dempsey said. “Players who are in the program now really only know one way – putting in the time in the weight room, putting in the time in the off-season and we’ve had really good leaders the last few years.”
The coaching staff will bid farewell to Bill Piva, who is retiring along with Gilmartin, but everyone else is back. Eric Bush, Travis Crocker, Matt Miller, Dave Giorgi, Rich Berthelot and Alex Burke will return, along with freshman coaches Todd Facey and Alex Bush. Steve Schwab, Dave Capobianco and Alex Madoian are set to join the program as new coaches. Former South Kingstown High School head coach Eric Anderson, now an assistant principal at North Kingstown, remains a resource for the program.
With so much remaining the same, Dempsey expects the product on the field to also look similar. A strong group of skill players return and there is talent waiting in the wings to replace the likes of quarterback James Osmanski, the Gatorade Player of the Year.
“We’re going to keep it wide open,” Dempsey said. “We’ve got some really good guys back. The skill positions will be our strong suit again.”
More of the same would be just fine with Fossa. The longtime football coach at Narragansett High School before moving to the athletic administration world, Fossa has been impressed with what the Skippers have been able to build and has seen Dempsey’s fingerprints on it.
“During the past three years, I have seen coach Dempsey’s commitment, dedication, and his great ability to produce excellent practice and game plans,” said Fossa, who is in his third year as athletic director at North Kingstown. “As a former football coach, I am amazed at the expectations by the coaching staff that are placed on our football athletes. Coach Dempsey will continue the same philosophy of high expectations in the classroom, in the community, and on the football field that coach Gilmartin instilled in the program when he took over eight years ago.”
While many schools struggle with numbers for football, that hasn’t been the case since North Kingstown got things rolling again. Gilmartin always said that being a teacher at the school was crucial in that department, and Dempsey will also have that working for him.
“We’re staying strong, still getting the numbers out,” Dempsey said. “I think a lot of the credit goes to the youth programs – the Jaguars and the flag league. We graduate a lot of talent every year, but that’s kind of the nature of the beast at North Kingstown. We have a lot of good players that work hard when they’re younger. They don’t get an opportunity to play until they’re a junior or senior. They’re ready to go. They’ve been waiting their turn and they’re hungry.”
The Skippers’ off-season routine was knocked off course by the coronavirus crisis, and questions loom about when sports can resume. Dempsey and his staff wanted players to focus on adjusting to distance learning for a few weeks and have since provided resources for working out at home. Dempsey delivered championship sweatshirts to players’ homes, leaving them on the doorstep and waving.
Whenever the footballs start flying again, Dempsey and the Skippers will be ready to go.
“It means so much to me. Ever since I was little, I’ve always wanted to be the head coach of a program. I’ve been around football my whole life – played high school in Pennsylvania, played at URI,” Dempsey said. “I knew I wanted to be a teacher and wanted to have an opportunity to continue in the sport and to give back to the sport that helped me get to where I am in life. And all the coaches I’ve had in my life – I wanted to be that kind of person in my players’ lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.