South Kingstown’s Ben Brutti, Owen Caldwell and Jack Wentworth and North Kingstown’s Evan Maloney were all named honorable mention in the Northeast Region on Perfect Game’s 2020 Underclass Preseason All America teams, which were unveiled last week.
The All America teams honor hundreds of the top underclassmen in the country, on the national and regional level. The Northeast Region, which includes Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont, features first and second team, and the honorable mention group.
Wentworth, a Seton Hall commit, was a freshman starter on the Rebels’ 2018 state championship team and emerged as one of the top underclassmen in the state last year as a sophomore, flashing power and speed as one of the team’s best hitters. He was a second-team all-division selection. Brutti made a mark on the mound for the Rebels as a freshman last season and has given an early verbal pledge to the University of Rhode Island. Caldwell and North Kingstown’s Maloney are awaiting their first significant varsity opportunities.
The regional lists include 15 additional Rhode Island players. Coventry’s Jayden Voelker is on the second team. The honorable mention group includes Toll Gate’s Tyler Amore, Bishop Hendricken’s Dorsy Asencio, Colin Lemieux, Andrew Noland and Daniel Rice, Smithfield’s Matthew Belleavoine, Cranston West’s Cole Carbone, Rogers’ Gavin Crowley, Central’s Anthony Fernandez, La Salle’s Jacob Gaudreau, Cumberland’s Cameron Harthan, Middletown’s Caleb Leys, Lincoln’s Nick Toro and La Salle’s Owen Zadrozny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.