The grind continued for Prout boys basketball with a 59-51 loss to Mount St. Charles on Friday night. The Crusaders also fell 73-61 to Highlander Charter on Tuesday, dropping to 2-8 in league play.
Online Poll
Should towns use taxpayer resources to plow/maintain private roads within their communities?
A local homeowners' association has asked the town of South Kingstown to scrap a so-called 'tradition' of snow plowing select private roads within the community. Saying the town's current system — which allows for plowing 14 of the 75 total miles of private roads within SK — is unfair to residents who live on roads that aren't plowed, the group wants the town to take an 'all or none' approach to how it handles such roads in the interest of "fairness." Do you believe local towns should use taxpayer resources to plow/maintain private roads within their communities? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
You voted:
Latest News
- Boys Hockey: Crusaders having their breakout moment
- Boys Hockey: Gulls keep up high-scoring ways
- Spain of Narragansett listed for sale, future of local restaurant unclear
- Boys Basketball: Tight games not going SK's way
- Girls Basketball: Crusaders happy to be back on the court
- Officials laud $2 million in funding for Post Road sidewalks
- Girls Basketball: Bad second half costs Mariners
- Wakefield Idol still a hit at Contemporary Theater Company
Most Popular
Articles
- The View From Swamptown: Jacob Turck’s shoemaker shop has a rich 'Place' in NK history
- Slow start to winter is a boon for towns financially but not everyone is loving the lack of snow
- SK Council, nonprofit discuss acquisition of historic railroad tower
- Gymnastics: Experienced Rebel squad off to perfect start
- For local music students, All-State recognition a chance to shine
- NK schools in chaos as committee ousts superintendent in heated meeting
- Narragansett Council approves floor replacement project
- Beloved principal of Forest Park says goodbye
- CTC set to open new year of shows with return of fan favorites
- SK school district requests $827K for capital improvements
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.