SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Pitching and defense have long been hallmarks for the Prout baseball program. Those facets of the game remain as important as ever, but it’s the bats that are really standing out this spring as the Crusaders rise up the ranks in Division II.
With a 14-8 victory over Exeter-West Greenwich on Tuesday, the Crusaders moved to 7-2 on the season. In six of those wins, they’ve reached double digits in runs. The one victory in which they didn’t get 10, they missed it by just one in a 9-2 triumph over West Warwick.
“We’re turning the tide,” head coach Ty Cosgrove said. “We’re really hitting the ball well – good at-bats, putting the ball in play and taking advantage of our opportunities.”
The 7-2 mark has the Crusaders in second place in Division II-B. Their only losses came to league leader Westerly.
The success is somewhat unexpected given the graduation losses from last year’s team and the youth that dominates the lineup this year. But those young players have also been very good in teaming up with a core of veterans, getting the Crusaders to the top tier ahead of schedule.
“I told these guys before the season started, I knew we had a special team, because I knew the young kids were going to perform,” Cosgrove said. “But at the end of the day, it’s a question of, do you want to be one of the top teams in the state or are you OK just coasting by? I think these kids are hungry enough that hopefully they can keep their eyes on the prize.”
Tuesday’s victory completed a series sweep of EWG, with the Crusaders also winning 18-7 on Friday. Jack Kesner and Drew Nowell teamed up on the mound in the first game, and the 18 runs were a season-high. Kesner and Bodie Kaiser each hit home runs.
It was more of the same on Tuesday, with the Crusaders scoring three runs in the first inning and five in the third. Kaiser continued a breakout year with a solid performance on the mound, though EWG did some damage late with five runs in the fifth inning, which made it a 9-8 game. Reliever Kaden Osenkowski stopped the rally there, and Prout regained some distance with a run in the bottom of the fifth and four in the sixth. Matt Chofay closed out the win on the mound in the seventh.
“It was a little ugly,” Cosgrove said. “That’s a team we should have taken care of a little sooner in the day but they can swing the bats and they hang in there. They don’t quite have the pitching right now, but they can swing the bats and they did some good things today. Our defense has got to get better.”
Kaiser struck out four and scattered six hits in 4.1 innings. He has teamed with Kesner to give the Crusaders a strong 1-2 punch. The pitching depth has been impressive, too.
“Bodie has been a great bright spot for the team this year,” Cosgrove said. “He’s doing it with the bat and he’s doing it on the mound.”
At the plate, Prout got contributions from up and down the lineup – and then some. With several pinch hitters getting an opportunity, eight different players logged at least one hit and 12 players reached base. Kesner had two hits, three RBI and two runs scored while reaching five times. Chofay went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Derek Gesmondi scored three runs. Jon Abatiello went 2-for-4 and drove in a run.
“I keep telling these guys, everyone is part of this team,” Cosgrove said. “You’ve got to always be ready. We’re lucky that we have 32 guys in the program. I can bring 18 or 19 kids to a game and not lose much, which is nice. We’ve got 17 freshmen and a lot of those kids are contributing.”
Prout will be back on the field Thursday for the first game of a key series with Johnston, who is also in the top half of the standings. After that comes a series with Narragansett.
“Johnston will be a tough test for us,” Cosgrove said. “I think that will show us where we’re at. We’ve just go to keep hitting.”
