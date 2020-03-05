SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Injuries and illness had a hand in keeping South Kingstown from playing its best hockey down the stretch run of the regular season. The Rebels entered the postseason believing that kind of hockey was still in them, and they found it at the perfect time Friday night.
Trailing 2-1 in the third period, the third-seeded Rebels scored four goals in the final 5:47 for a 5-2 win over the No. 6 Providence Country Day/St. Raphael/Wheeler co-op team in game one of their Division II quarterfinal series.
“We were really confident this week. A lot of kids had been out sick and missed a bunch of time. And we don’t get a ton of practice time with SRI, URI here. In the middle of the season, we just had a little lull,” head coach Toby Gibbons said. “These kids aren’t used to it – the past couple of years, they haven’t had a lot of wins, so maybe they get a little complacent, and other teams were getting better and better. But we had a great game at Portsmouth, which let us know that we could still do it. Then we played North Kingstown, who’s always hard to play, on senior night. We out-shot them and out-played them, but it was a good game.”
Game two was originally scheduled for Sunday but was postponed due to the cases of coronavirus linked to St. Raphael, which canceled school for the entire week. At press time, game two was scheduled for Saturday at 7:20 p.m., at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, assuming no changes to the situation. A potential third game would be Sunday at Boss Arena, at a time to be determined.
When the series resumes, the Rebels hope momentum endures because they had plenty of it after Friday night. A scoreless first period saw the Rebels out-shoot PSW 12-1, but it was PSW that took the lead midway through the second. Ryan O’Donnell answered just before the break to tie the game. PSW took a 2-1 lead early in the third on a goal by Dominick Reposa and held onto the cushion as the clock dipped under six minutes.
With 5:47 left, South Kingstown took advantage of a power play to pull even. Aidan Moriarty moved the puck from the right circle toward the blue line, where Andrew Gibbons tossed it down low to Evan Adams, who blasted home the equalizer.
Just 30 seconds later, Adams took a pass from behind the net by Gibbons and buried a shot from the slot to give the Rebels their first lead.
“What can you say about Evan Adams?” Toby Gibbons said. “He’s our captain and he’s done it all year. He’s a leader, on and off the ice. Just his effort, his hard work – it’s something I wish I could bottle and sprinkle on whoever our next captain is. He was dynamite today.”
O’Donnell and Andy Sprague worked a two-on-one for another goal with 4:25 left, and Andrew Gibbons tallied an empy-net goal with 1:06 left to finish off the victory.
It had felt like a burst was coming, but you never know in a playoff matchup against a good goaltender. Jeffrey Pimental made 27 saves for PSW.
“We didn’t change our tone on the bench,” Toby Gibbons said. “We were just telling them, ‘The process, the process.’ We knew we were wearing them down and we were hoping it was a matter of time. Their goaltender was spectacular today. He was awesome. When you run up against a hot goalie in the playoffs, sometimes you start doubting it, guessing and then you worry. But our kids didn’t. They’re mentally tough. Proud of them. They did what we asked them to do.”
Adams and O’Donnell each had two goals, while Andrew Gibbons finished with a goal and three assists. Sprague had two assists, while O’Donnell and Bennett Souza tallied one apiece.
Ricky Mather made 10 saves, most of which came in the second period. PSW controlled the first 10 minutes of that frame, but only managed to put one of its eight shots in. It made for a different story than the regular season meeting with PSW, which ended in a 6-6 tie.
“In that second period, Ricky made two huge saves that kept it 1-0 and allowed us to tie it late,” Toby Gibbons said. “He’s a senior leader, he’s been given the opportunity to play this year and he’s taken it. He had a little bump in the middle of the season where he was tired and sick. But he’s healthy now, he’s aggressive, he’s focused. We’re proud of him.”
Lincoln awaits the winner of the South Kingstown-PSW series, having swept Portsmouth in its quarterfinal series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.