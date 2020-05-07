Stepping away from our more local lens, the early days of May bring a coast-to-coast account of the world of sports. Going wide angle, we capture it, bring it into focus, and share the outcomes. A level of assessment. A little empathy. A few recommendations. And, a prediction or three. We have it framed. Let’s take a look.
- While there are certainly extenuating circumstances, who would have thought the month of May would roll in with a struggle to name a third starter in the Red Sox starting rotation. Chris Sale underwent Tommy John surgery, Dave Price is in Los Angeles, and Rick Porcello is with the New York Mets. It looks like Rodriguez, Eovaldi and pray for rain. And even those two would be third and fourth starters on most teams. If there was ever a year to have a delayed season for Red Sox fans, this would be it.
- Just the opposite for the New York Yankees. Their pitching, both starters and relievers, is loaded. They have the second version of Murderers Row at the plate and have depth at essentially all positions. This is a team prepared for the grind of the long season. Instead, with the season most likely coming down to a three-month sprint, the value of their depth will be diminished. But the favorite is the favorite and these guys are it. They and the Dodgers would appear to be on a collision course for what we hope will be a fall classic. Let the games finally begin.
- My heart goes out to college coaches having to deal with decommitting recruits and the regular transfer of roster players. Recruiting and building a team has gone from a planned, systematic process to an exercise in unpredictability and frustration. The URI hoops program is a great example. Coach David Cox and his team recruited what appeared to be an excellent class to compliment a solid returning unit. Within what seemed moments, several recruits broke their commitment and players expected to fill major holes opted for other programs. Recruiting is a long and exhausting process. To see the results shattered on a phone call must be so disheartening. What ever happened to the concept of commitment?
- The Patriots proclaim they are set at quarterback, all-in with an unproven, yet apparently capable former backup to Tom Brady. While having no knowledge of what’s happening behind the Patriot curtain with second year, former fourth round draft pick Jarrett Stidham, it certainly seems a leap of faith to entrust your team and your season to a player with two career completions. While the argument is not to pressure the young quarterback with competition, I would trade for former Patriot Jacoby Brissett or former top ten pick Josh Rosen. Both could be had on the cheap and would provide solid medium-term depth in case of injury or lack of performance. Sounds like a reasonable plan to me.
- Speaking of the draft, the NBA has its proceedings scheduled for later in June. The Boston Celtics, while having no early selections, do have three first round picks. Using them on a knock-down 3-point shooter, a defense-oriented guard, and an athletic forward would be my direction. The instinct is to want a big center, but the day of the bulky, solid big man is essentially gone. While size is needed, the game now is all about athleticism and the ability to step out and hit the 3-pointer.
- Watching old-time films of John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, and Bjorn Borg play the game of tennis is an absolute treat. The sport seems to have lost some of its appeal over the years. If you have lost your zest for this great game, tune in to some old tapes. These guys will bring back the desire. Classics.
- The other option for the Celtics would be to try to package draft picks for a veteran shooting guard or athletic big man to support the young core. This team borders on championship caliber. And Danny Ainge is the guy to get them there.
- RIP Don Shula. Thirty-three years of coaching the Miami Dolphins and only two non-winning seasons. That is almost incomprehensible. As time passes and new generations come through, we lose a sense of what predecessors have accomplished. While the two championships fall short of some of the other coaching icons, his success over a long period of time is stunning. We tend to forget but he was a great one.
- Back to drafts, with no sports taking place, the six weeks leading up to the NFL draft was all there was for sports fans. Now, with the draft having past, there is nothing but reviews of the results over and over again. If there was ever a reason to want sports to start up, this would be it. I could even go for a good curling match. Golf anyone?
- Speaking of the little round ball, this is the year Ricky Fowler nabs his first major championship. Let’s log him as US Open champion and, in the most unusual of years, write him in as the PGA Champion as well. A good guy. Glad he finally gets over the proverbial hump.
- Well, the only one we missed was hockey. Forty years since the Miracle on Ice at the Lake Placid 1980 Winter Olympics, when a bunch of college players came together to upset the supposedly unbeatable Russian machine. Losing to the same unit 10-3 only weeks earlier, it is the greatest testament to the concept that, on any given night, absolutely anything can happen. And, it did. Keep that in mind the next time you believe an endeavor is impossible. “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!!!”
