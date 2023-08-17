It was a beautiful Sunday in July, perfect for a South County beach day.
But dozens of South Kingstown families had their chairs set up to look out over a different view. The South Kingstown Little League 11-year-old all-stars played a state tournament game that morning. In the afternoon, the league’s senior division stars took the field in Maine for their final regional game. The 12s won a state tournament matchup that evening, and the junior division club capped it all off with a state tourney win of their own.
It was the peak of a remarkable summer for baseball and softball teams in South Kingstown.
“As president, I couldn’t be prouder,” said league president Frank Gallucci.
In all, SKLL won six district championships and two state titles. Success is nothing new for the league, but to have so much of it across the board represented a historic achievement. The league won district championships in every age group they entered – 11s, 12s, junior and senior baseball, plus 10s and 12s softball. The junior and senior teams both won state championships and the 12s baseball squad finished as the state runner-up – to a Smithfield team that has since gone on to the Little League World Series.
“It just says so much for the people that we have,” Gallucci said. “The coaching is solid. It’s still a volunteer organization.”
Gallucci’s senior all-stars led the way, as they often have in recent years. After breaking through for the state title last year, the team welcomed back a good returning cast and had little trouble on the hunt for a repeat. They were perfect in district play, then kept rolling at states, punching their ticket to regionals. There, they ended up as one of the last three teams standing, with their only losses coming against the eventual champion.
The league had never won both the senior and junior district titles in the same year, but this year changed that. With a core group that had finished as runner-up at the 12s level and the junior level last year, the squad stormed to the crown this year. They kept it up at states, winning the title with a perfect ride.
The 12-year-old bracket has long been the gold standard for Little League as the original age group for youth baseball tournaments and the one that ultimately leads to the Little League World Series. South Kingstown had its best showing in the flagship tournament in several years, winning the district title and opening up state tournament play with two straight wins. Smithfield came out of the losers bracket and beat South twice to claim the title. Both were one-run games. Smithfield followed that run by winning the Metro Region championship.
The 11s were not as dominant in district play as their elders, at least at first. They lost their summer opener in lopsided fashion, but roared back with five straight wins, all in elimination games. They beat East Greenwich twice for the crown, before running into some tough competition at states, where they went two-and-out.
On the softball side, a group that gave the league its first-ever crown a few years ago won another district title at the 12-year-old level. And this year, they also had their best showing yet at the state tournament, playing tough in two losses to Tiverton.
The next group up got their feet wet at the state tournament. As the only 10-year-old team in the district, South Kingstown automatically was declared the district champion. After a tough opener at the state tournament, they showed improvement in the next round before bowing out.
How did all the success happen? It’s a combination of things, from talent and dedication on the part of players and families, to good coaching and a strong league culture. The latter is best exemplified by the junior and senior league teams. Many leagues do not have divisions for older players. Not only does South Kingstown have it, the players keep coming back. Some go from Tee-Ball all the way up to their age 16 season. They have been South Kingstown Little Leaguers for most of their lives at that point.
There is also an emphasis on playing the right way and having good experiences. The horror stories of overly competitive youth sports that make headlines seem mostly absent at Tuckertown Park.
And success begets success. At most tournament games, you could find players from other teams cheering on their counterparts. That was even true within families. Several families were represented on multiple teams, most notably the 11s and 12s championship squads, who had three sets of brothers.
It all added up to a memorable summer. Even without the banners, there would have been special moments and good memories. The championships made it extra special.
“I don’t know if Little League is as important to some towns as it is to us,” said Chris Ursillo, manager of the 11-year-old all-stars. “Sometimes, the name across the chest matters.”
