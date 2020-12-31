Nothing was the same after March 12, but the first few months of 2020 featured more of the same for South County’s best teams and athletes – medals, championships and deep postseason runs.
The South Kingstown High School girls basketball team put in an early bid for story of the year, and it endures as a contender despite the upheaval that followed. The Rebels captured the Division I championship on March 10, just two days before the country’s sports calendar was wiped clean. Given that, they were especially happy to come out on top, because it had been a long time coming. It was only the second championship for the girls basketball program, its first at the Division I level, and the first since a Class C crown in 1991. And this particular group of players had come close, finishing as the D-I and state runner-up the year before. La Salle always stood in the way, winning those matchups – plus the 2016 title games – and every regular season meeting. This time, the Rebels slayed the dragon, beating the top-seeded Rams 49-46 in the title game.
The next generation of Rebels also got in on the act. Curtis Corner’s girls basketball team won the middle school state title, surging through the playoffs as the No. 4 seed.
North Kingstown’s boys basketball team nearly joined the Rebels as a D-I champion. Seeking a repeat of their 2019 run to the D-I and state titles, the Skippers didn’t miss a beat in the regular season, going 17-1 despite losing key players to graduation from the championship team. In the playoffs, they rolled into the finals and had a second-half lead in the big game but watched Bishop Hendricken deliver a title-clinching comeback. The subsequent cancellation of the state tournament meant the Skippers didn’t get a chance at revenge, but the season nonetheless continued a remarkable two-year ride for the program.
The South Kingstown boys hockey team was another star of the winter season, though it too didn’t get a chance at the top prize. Coming off a rough patch the last few years, the Rebels broke through in impressive fashion, starting fast then weathering a few tough games to finish 11-4-1. They were back at top speed in the playoffs, beating the PSW co-op in the quarterfinals and outlasting Lincoln in the semis. They were set to face East Greenwich in the finals when the tournament was canceled.
Narragansett boys basketball was ousted early in the playoffs, but its counterpart at the junior varsity level won the Division II championship, signaling more good things to come for a powerhouse program.
North Kingstown girls basketball trotted out a young lineup and remained a contender while projecting big things in the future.
Individual achievements also stood out in the winter season, with the state swim meet providing several of them. Prout’s Drew Jalbert won two state titles, repeating in the 200 Individual Medley and also claiming the 100-yard breaststroke. North Kingstown’s Abby Maguire also went gold, winning the 200 freestyle for the second consecutive year, while finishing as the runner-up in the 500 freestyle.
At the state track meet, there were no trips to the top of the podium, but plenty of hardware. North Kingstown’s Sadie Souls followed up division and class meet titles with a runner-up finish in the 300 meters. South Kingstown’s Chloe Greene entered as the defending champion in the long jump but had her best showing in the hurdles, where she finished second.
North Kingstown High School wrestlers took home six medals at the state tournament, which tied a program record and led to the team’s highest finish since 2009. Aidan Zarrella and Tony Tortora were the top performers with runner-up showings.
At the state gymnastics meet, North Kingstown’s Olivia Priest finished fourth and teammate Lilly Thibeault was sixth in the all-around competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.