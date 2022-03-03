SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Firepower has never been a question for the South Kingstown hockey team.
In the postseason, they wanted to pair it with something extra.
“We had guys bleeding last night. We have guys bruised from blocking shots,” head coach Rick Angeli said. “We’re buying into that style of hockey to get it done.”
The combination has South Kingstown set to play for a championship.
With a 2-0 victory on Saturday and a 4-1 win on Sunday, the fourth-seeded Rebels toppled No. 1 Ponaganset two games to none in the Division III semifinals. They’ll face Narragansett/Chariho for the title in a best-of-three series set to begin Saturday at Boss Arena.
By seeding, the Rebels are a surprise entry, but the standings didn’t mean much all season among the top four teams in D-III.
“We knew we could play with any team in the league,” junior Cody Granville said. “We just have to come out every night and play to the best of our ability.”
The Rebels were coming off a loss and a tie against Nariho in the final week of the regular season, but were back at their best for the postseason. Goalie Joe Bruno set the stage for the game one win with a shutout in net.
“Joe has been very solid,” Angeli said. “And that’s really what we need from him. We don’t need him to do anything outstanding. With our three guys up front, we’re going to score. We just need Joe to make the saves that he should make, and he’s done that. The last few weeks, the way he’s played, we really have a lot of confidence in him right now.”
Bruno and the defense were strong again in game two, with Ponaganset’s only goal coming in the final four minutes of the third period. By then, the Rebels were in control thanks to a solid offensive night. Granville scored two goals and Colin O’Grady had the other. Eison Nee assisted on two of the first three goals.
“Eison was all over the ice,” Angeli said. “Two of the goals, just physically beat the D to the puck, won the puck, distributed for two goals.”
An empty-net goal with one second on the clock gave Granville the hat trick and closed out the win.
“It was a grind,” Angeli said. “We talked a lot before the game about when you go against a team playing for their season, it’s not going to be easy. And it wasn’t. They’ve got great depth, great coaching. We really had to play our best hockey. We struggled a little more offensively than we normally do, but we played well enough defensively to keep them off balance. There were a lot of pucks in and around the net. We just found a way to get sticks on pucks.”
The sweep sends the Rebels to a championship series for the second time in three years, but the previous one was canceled amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“My freshman year, we couldn’t play those finals,” Granville said. “It feels so good to be back here.”
It’s where the Rebels believed they could be if they played their best.
And they did.
“We had a very complete effort in game one. And we did tonight, too,” Angeli said. “It’s a good sign when you can put effort like that in on back-to-back nights. The guys are buying in what it takes to win games like that. Beginning of the season, I don’t know if we win these games.”
