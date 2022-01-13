The South Kingstown High School wrestling team scored a 42-30 win over Toll Gate in a Division II dual meet on Tuesday night. Six wrestlers won by pin to lead the Rebels to the victory. Ben White prevailed at 120 pounds, Gavin Rodman won at 126, Nico Ursillo won at 132, Connor Driscoll won at 138, Koko Kassabian was victorious at 160 and Logan Reiner had a pin at 195 pounds.

