The South Kingstown High School wrestling team scored a 42-30 win over Toll Gate in a Division II dual meet on Tuesday night. Six wrestlers won by pin to lead the Rebels to the victory. Ben White prevailed at 120 pounds, Gavin Rodman won at 126, Nico Ursillo won at 132, Connor Driscoll won at 138, Koko Kassabian was victorious at 160 and Logan Reiner had a pin at 195 pounds.
Do you support Rhode Island’s new law to prevent restaurants from giving customers plastic straws unless requested?
A new law in Rhode Island, which went into effect at the start of the year, now prohibits restaurants in the state from providing customers with single use plastic straws unless the customer specifically asks for one. The measure is the latest attempt by lawmakers to reduce plastic waste. Do you support this new law? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
