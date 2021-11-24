Thanksgiving football is returning to South County with a bang.
After a one-year hiatus due to the postponement of the 2020 fall football season for COVID-19, the holiday games are back this year and they’ll feature some of the best matchups in recent memory.
North Kingstown will host South Kingstown at 10 a.m., in a matchup of two of the four teams that made the state playoff bracket. Fresh off its Division III championship, Narragansett will visit an Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout team that’s going for its own title next week in Division IV. Kickoff is at 10:30 a.m.
This is new territory for the North-South rivalry. For the last decade, the teams have often met while dealing with differing fortunes. When South Kingstown was winning D-II titles and earning playoff berths in D-I, the Skippers were struggling through winless seasons. The Rebels won six of seven Thanksgiving Day games between 2009 and 2015. The Rebels dipped a bit soon after, and while they were still a playoff team more often than not, they were running up against a North Kingstown team that was morphing into one of the top programs in the state. The Skippers won the D-II title in 2017 and the D-I crown in 2018 and 2019. They have won four straight Thanksgiving games over the Rebels.
This year has the makings of a great matchup. The Skippers went 6-1 in league play and have advanced to the Division I Super Bowl on Dec. 4. South Kingstown went 4-2 and earned a spot in the top-tier playoffs for the first time since 2015. They lost to Central in the semifinals, so the Thanksgiving game will be their last hurrah.
This season is the first since 2017 that both teams have winning records, though North was in D-II that year. They have never been among the top four in Division I in the same season.
The matchup this year will break a tie in the modern series, with the teams splitting 20 matchups since the rivalry was renewed in 2000. South Kingstown leads the all-time series – which includes seven games from the 1940s and 50s – 16-11.
Narragansett and EWG/Prout will be meeting for just the third time in their budding rivalry. The Mariners have won both games so far, including a 2018 matchup that marked the unofficial beginning of their rise to the top. With just 20 players dressed in the tail end of a tough season, the Mariners rallied for a win over the Scarlet Knights. Since then, they’ve gone 17-2 in league play and won two championships. They captured the D-III title last week with a 51-33 victory over Chariho in the Super Bowl.
The Thanksgiving game will be one last ride for the seniors as they take on an EWG/Prout team that is on a surge of its own. The Knights were the No. 6 seed for the D-IV playoffs after an up-and-down year. They upset No. 3 Smithfield and No. 2 Juanita Sanchez/PCD/Wheeler for a spot in the Super Bowl opposite Ponaganset.
