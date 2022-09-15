NARRAGANSETT — For the capacity crowd and the hyped-up players, matchup number two in the renewed rivalry between Narragansett and South Kingstown was enjoyable.
The Rebels liked it more than anyone.
With a steady, physical effort and a late rally, the Rebels beat the Mariners 23-20 on Friday night at Jim Zepp Field for their second straight win in the rivalry series.
“It feels really good to beat them two times in a row,” South Kingstown junior Amani Boamah said. “It’s great.”
Narragansett has been well within range in both meetings, a big change from the lopsided results that led the Thanksgiving series between the teams to be discontinued in 1999. South Kingstown has still held the advantage in the renewal, though, having won 26-14 last year.
“I love crosstown rivalries,” South Kingstown coach Gerry Zannella said. “The kids from South, they know the kids from Narragansett. They grew up playing Little League and rec basketball. The game against whoever will someday be forgotten. But the crosstown rivalry game – that doesn’t.”
Win or lose, there’s a lot to be gained from the game for the Mariners. Last year, the loss to South provided some of the first lessons in a season that culminated with a Super Bowl title.
“You’ve got to look at the silver lining,” Narragansett coach Matt Blessing. “We played a really physical opponent, a tough opponent. They always are. Great, hard-workling group of kids over at SK. We were there. Our guys didn’t quit. And a lot of guys had to step up.”
Narragansett took its first lead of the game in the fourth quarter, when Mekhi Wilson capped a 70-yard drive with a touchdown run. Lucas Masson’s extra point put Narragansett ahead 20-16 with 10:29 left.
The only points of the second half for the Rebels had come on a third-quarter safety, but they regained their offensive footing when they needed to. With good field position, the Rebels churned up yards on the ground and marched into the red zone. Inside the 10-yard line, runs by Isiah Carter and Dante Peno left the Rebels with a fourth-and-goal at the 3-yard line. After a timeout, the Rebels ran a sweep to Boamah, who powered his way into the end zone. Kai Sorlien’s PAT made it 23-20 with 4:40 remaining.
“I was waiting all game to get the ball because I don’t get the ball like that,” Boamah said. “When I get it, it’s going in. That’s all I know. The timeout before we scored, it was going to be a play up the middle. I said, throw it to the outside and then we did it, and it went in.”
The South Kingstown defense followed with a three-and-out, forcing a punt. From there, the Rebels ate up the rest of the clock to ice the win.
“What Coach Blessing does here at Narragansett is amazing, with the number of players he has and the size of the school, and the product they put on the field. It’s very impressive,” Zannella said. “My guys played well tonight. They started off well, a little adversity came their way and they were able to answer the call when they needed to.”
South Kingstown led for most of the game after scoring on its first possession. Rian O’Rourke connected with Boamah for a 13-yard touchdown to cap a 49-yard drive.
Narragansett answered with a similar drive, with Wilson closing it out on a 9-yard touchdown run. The PAT was no good, keeping South in front.
The Rebels went to the air on their next possession, and O’Rourke tossed his second touchdown pass of the game, this one to Phoenix Sward. It was Sward’s fourth catch of the drive, as the senior continued to look like one of his team’s top weapons.
Narragansett starting quarterback Aidan Friedt was injured on a sack in the second quarter and may miss the rest of the season, a brutal twist for the first-time starter.
“To lose a quarterback who put a lot of work in to earn his spot, it’s just awfu,” Blessing said.
It will be an adjustment, but the Mariners still had some juice, evidenced by the first play after Friedt left. Backup Matt Timpson threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Monast, moving the Mariners within a point.
The Rebels and Mariners traded empty trips for the rest of the first half, then swapped turnovers in the second. Harry Lague snagged an interception for the Mariners and Nick DeThomas recovered a fumble. In between, Carter picked off a pass for the Rebels.
Throughout the second half, both teams had numerous players go down with leg cramps.
South Kingstown added to its lead with a safety, as Noah O’Hagan sacked Timpson in the end zone, which made it 16-13.
Wilson’s second touchdown got the Mariners to the lead for the first time, but the response by South was enough to lock up the win.
“I couldn’t be happier for these guys,” Zannella said. “They’ve worked really hard over the course of the last few weeks.”
Carter was a workhorse out of the backfield for the Rebels, piling up 140 yards rushing on 26 carries. Boamah had 31 yards on three carries. Sward led the receiving corps with seven catches for 100 yards. O’Rourke hit on 11 of 24 passes for 141 yards.
The Rebels were looking for this kind of performance after scuffling a bit in an Injury Fund preseason matchup with Chariho.
“They had an opportunity this week to watch some of the way we played last year,” Zannella said. “All of a sudden, I think that kind of woke them up a little bit – meaning the expectations are high. This is the way we play. The way we played against Chariho was not indicative of South Kingstown football.”
As it turned out, that kind of preseason test was probably better than the blowout win Narragansett had.
“I think last week was a little too easy in the Injury Fund – the game was over in the first quarter, when they had a nice fighting match with Chariho,” Blessing said. “I think they were a little more prepared. They simply out-flanked us in spots. Our guys, lot of new starters for us. Offense, we thought we would be in good shape. We knew defense would be the key. They out-flanked us and we didn’t adjust. It’s easy to point fingers, but we didn’t coach well enough and the kids didn’t adjust well enough.”
Wilson led Narragansett with 122 yards rushing on 20 carries. Timpson completed five of 10 passes for 121 yards. Lague caught three balls for 74 yards.
Narragansett will open league play on Friday with a home game against Moses Brown. South Kingstown will host Woonsocket at North Kingstown High School on Thursday. The grass at their Curtis Corner Middle School field is still recovering from the drought and water ban.
The Rebels will embark on the next step with confidence.
“Playing this game, it just builds up our character,” Boamah said. “It’s good for the team.”
