South Kingstown Youth Basketball Association’s eighth grade boys team won the Metrowest Basketball Rhode Island Group 1 championship in March. The fifth-seeded squad beat No. 4 North Smithfield in the quarterfinals, upset No. 1 East Greenwich in the semis and topped No. 3 Barrington for the championship. Pictured, front row: Jordan Chaloux, Mark Hutchins, Will Rosenblum, Tyler Denacour. Back row: coach Ron Freeman, Griffin Sward, Jonah Monnes, Jake Freeman, Logan Latham, Lawson O’Hearn, coach Jeff Rosenblum.

